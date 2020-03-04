7 important things to consider before building your container home

Container homes are one of the most exciting architectural trends in recent years. Who could have imagined that there’s more to old, used shipping containers than simply transporting goods across international waters?

It might seem quite straightforward building yourself a cosy (or spacious) home out of containers, but there is lots to consider! And as always, homify is here to guide you along the way.

Let’s look at 7 crucial things to consider before you start dreaming about your new container house…