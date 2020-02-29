What role does texture play in Interior Design?

An ingredient that most seem to overlook, yet are pleasantly surprised to discover just how much character and detail it can add to a space.
We are, of course, talking about texture and the significant role it plays in the world of interior design. After all, it helps to decide whether a room (or furniture piece, or accessory… ) feels bumpy or soft, looks modern or rustic, etc.
Let’s delve a bit deeper into the magical world of textures, how to properly use it in interior design, and shine the style spotlight on an interior design firm quite adept at using textures (and colours, and patterns, and finishes… ) in all their projects.
Like colour, shape, pattern, and line, texture is a complementary foundation of interior design that helps to create visual appeal and stimulates the senses without us even knowing about it.
In simple terms, texture in interior design is the surface quality of a material. A pillow, for instance, can be smooth, woven, silky, embroidered, etc. Point is, it’s got texture to help give it character. And texture is crucial, for it helps to dictate how a room feels at first glance – and, obviously, how it feels upon touch.
The term “visual weight” just means that an object – or space as a whole – has the potential to draw attention to itself. And that’s how texture can help.
Just like colour has the ability to help a room seem warm or cool, texture can dictate whether a space will feel intimate and grounded (if it’s rough) or sleek and elegant (if it’s smoother).
But be sure to also consider the placement of texture while you’re spicing up your interiors. For instance, placing a smooth texture next to a rough one will make the rough-textured piece more prominent than if they were spaced apart.
Contrast is crucial in interior design, as it helps to keep things balanced and ensures visual interest. Mull it over for a bit: if everything in a room is too identical, nothing will stand out. Your eyes won’t focus on one specific piece over another and will rather glaze over everything. Thankfully, texture can make certain elements pop over others. And it’s especially important if you’re working within a certain colour palette with shades that are very similar.
If your room has a monochromatic or analogous colour scheme, go for pieces that contrast considerably with one another. This will ensure that, when they come together, a sense of harmony is achieved.
So far we are providing great information about texture in interior design, but how can you put this into practice when styling up your bedroom, living room, and other spaces at home? Here are a few tips to keep in mind:
• Architectural elements: If your home has crown melding, chair rails, or tray ceilings, be sure to make them a focal point.
• Furniture: Wooden benches, satin reading chairs, and marble tabletops can all ensure strong visual splendour.
• Décor items: Shadow boxes, knick-knacks or even plants and flowers can stand out more than you think.
• Floor and wall coverings: For tonnes of depth in a room, consider a carefully placed throw rug or even some patterned wall designs.
• Textiles: To make a room pop with texture, use cloths like slip covers, throw pillows, and even blankets.
Just keep in mind that restraint is key. Don’t overdo it with more than two (three at the most) distinct textures in a space, especially a small one.
Three is allowed if you want people to take in the space as a whole, but keep it to two if you want to draw more attention to a prominent piece or focal point.
If there is one interior design group in South Africa that knows how to work with texture (and all the other vital ingredients that distinguish good designs from great ones), it is Deborah Garth Interior Design.
Located in Johannesburg, Deborah Garth Interior Design has become one of the country’s most prestigious professionals in the interior design industry. With a firm commitment to excellence, Deborah Garth Interior Design has built up quite the inspiring client list throughout the years and completed numerous projects in Pretoria, Cape Town, Durban, and even Cornwall, England.
More than 26 years’ experience goes into this firm’s daily workings of upgrading various up-market homes. The company was founded back in 1992 and, since day one, has relied on its creativity and connection to first-class resources to ensure premium results for clients’ unique individual needs. Some of the services that the firm continues to offer include residential- and commercial designs, design consultation, project management, brand-new builds, and full-on renovations.