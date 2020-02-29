What role does texture play in Interior Design?

An ingredient that most seem to overlook, yet are pleasantly surprised to discover just how much character and detail it can add to a space.

We are, of course, talking about texture and the significant role it plays in the world of interior design. After all, it helps to decide whether a room (or furniture piece, or accessory… ) feels bumpy or soft, looks modern or rustic, etc.

Let’s delve a bit deeper into the magical world of textures, how to properly use it in interior design, and shine the style spotlight on an interior design firm quite adept at using textures (and colours, and patterns, and finishes… ) in all their projects.