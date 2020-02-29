Home renovations that don’t require planning permission

Altering one’s property to make it more spacious / modern / whatever your heart desires is all fine and well, but like everything else in life, home renovation projects are also tied to certain rules and regulations.

According to South Africa’s National Building Regulations (NBR), any building or structural changes must receive planning approval from the relevant city council before renovations are started.

Of course it goes without saying that continuing with a building / construction project without following the necessary protocols will only result in a drawn-out, messy, and expensive project – not to mention, illegal.

But what type of home renovations can we consider that won’t require planning permission here in South Africa?