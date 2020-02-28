Your browser is out-of-date.

The R8,5 million modern home in Newlands

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Exclusive home designs in Newlands, Cape Town, Imagine Architects (Pty) Ltd Imagine Architects (Pty) Ltd
Our inspiration piece for today comes from Imagine (Pty) Ltd, a business specialising in property design, investment, and development. Located in Johannesburg, Imagine (Pty) Ltd has completed numerous projects in the Gauteng region, Cape Town, Durban, as well as London, England. 

High-class homes is the company’s specialty, as well as professional architecture, commercial property development, digital marketing platforms in promoting property and online space tech management. 

The project of Imagine (Pty) Ltd we’re glancing at today? Exclusive home designs of a residential structure in Newlands, Cape Town. 

Prime location

As this is Cape Town, we feel the term location, location, location has a bit more emphasis here. After all, there are so many striking views one can enjoy depending on the setting, such as the beaches in Blouberg, the winelands in Stellenbosch, or, as in this case, the leafy suburbs and lush forests in Newlands. 

A pristine modern façade

That sloping landscape goes a long way in highlighting the pristine linear look of this modern home's design. From the exterior safety gate and fence to those glass balustrades of the sleek balcony, it’s a wonderful mishmash of vertical and horizontal lines carving out a suburban stunner.

And don't overlook that delicious combination of textures and patterns that style up quite the visual character, ensuring this modern home turns the heads of all passersby.

A world-class view

Remember our earlier remark about Newlands' lush surroundings? Case in point, this magnificent view of flourishing greenery stretching into the horizon, with bits and pieces of other roofs protruding from the lush foliage being our only reminder that we are, in fact, based in a city. 

A continuation of the linear style

The modern design style continues perfectly on the inside. Here, an open-riser staircase (in chocolate-hued wood, which perfectly matches the surrounding floors to make this structure seem as if it's rising out of the ground) floats upstairs to where, undoubtedly, the more private rooms of the house are located. 

But of course there's no overlooking the other prime feature here: that marvellous, elongated skylight which adds heaps of sunshine (not to mention sky views) to the interiors. 

The open culinary space

Adjusting our point of view, we can see that said staircase leads down to an equally modern-styled kitchen. And as we've come to expect from the modern style, said kitchen shares its space with an adjoining zone (possibly the living room or dining area) in a wonderfully convenient open-plan layout.

