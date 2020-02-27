6 tips (and dining spaces) to help you host the ultimate dinner party

Some people say that hosting a get-together at home is nothing to stress about. We here at homify are a bit more realistic and would rather state that one does need to put some effort into planning a soiree, but that if proper planning is executed early on, then there’s nothing to worry about.

Today, we are here to guide you on the finer details of getting those friends (or family members, or work colleagues, or new neighbours… ) in for some wining and dining. And, as always, we’ll be treating you to some top-notch imagery. In this case, said imagery will be about dining rooms (both interior and exterior) to help kick-start some of those creative juices and maybe set in motion some planning for your own dinner party back home.

These dining spaces are all courtesy of Dessiner Interior Architectural, an interior architecture studio and interior design firm located in Pretoria. With a strong passion for design and satisfied clients, Dessiner Interior Architectural is fast becoming one of the most successful design firms in South Africa, as evidenced by their number of high-end clientele and projects.

A wealth of services is available from the company, including interior design and decorating, interior architecture, space planning, and furniture selection.

On with the planning!