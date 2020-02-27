6 tips (and dining spaces) to help you host the ultimate dinner party

Some people say that hosting a get-together at home is nothing to stress about. We here at homify are a bit more realistic and would rather state that one does need to put some effort into planning a soiree, but that if proper planning is executed early on, then there’s nothing to worry about.
Today, we are here to guide you on the finer details of getting those friends (or family members, or work colleagues, or new neighbours… ) in for some wining and dining. And, as always, we’ll be treating you to some top-notch imagery. In this case, said imagery will be about dining rooms (both interior and exterior) to help kick-start some of those creative juices and maybe set in motion some planning for your own dinner party back home.
These dining spaces are all courtesy of Dessiner Interior Architectural, an interior architecture studio and interior design firm located in Pretoria. With a strong passion for design and satisfied clients, Dessiner Interior Architectural is fast becoming one of the most successful design firms in South Africa, as evidenced by their number of high-end clientele and projects.
A wealth of services is available from the company, including interior design and decorating, interior architecture, space planning, and furniture selection.
On with the planning!
If you’re lucky enough to have superior cleaning services at home, by all means host that dinner party on a Thursday. But word on the street is that Friday is the best day to have guests over, seeing as most people would rather have their Saturdays to themselves to relax and unwind.
Another advantage of a Thursday / Friday evening dinner party: hosting one on Saturday brings with it certain expectations. Some guests might assume you’ve been slaving away in the kitchen the entire day and might expect a first-class, six-course meal!
homify hint: Be sure to do your shopping at least one day before your planned bash to avoid an even more stressful situation.
Nobody expects everything at your dinner party to be 100% homemade, but that doesn’t excuse you from trying out your culinary skills. Besides, one of the more fun elements of dining at someone else’s house is getting to experience their take (and talent) on food.
Buy the snacks, but make the dip yourself. Or cook the curry, yet serve store-bought bread / pasta. Get the picture?
This is no time to try recipes that require last-minute execution! Our best tip here is to whip up something that becomes even more flavourful when left overnight, like slow-cooker anything.
That means that come dinner party time, you’re not stuck in the kitchen preparing the final touches while everyone else is in the dining room (or outside on the patio) having a great time.
Low lighting gives your guests the dinner-party version of airbrushing. Just think how gorgeous those Instagram pics are going to look! So, be sure to turn down harsh overhead lights and include a touch of opulence by decorating your dining table with unscented candles or string lights (especially a great idea if you’re seated outside).
Family style dining creates a friendly, social environment for all with dinner parties, plus it takes so much pressure and panic off the host seeing as you don’t need to be stuck in the kitchen politely plating up each dish.
Another advantage is that it allows for the food to stay hotter for longer. And guests feel more comfortable helping themselves to seconds with all the food stylishly displayed right there in front of them on the table.
Even if you’re having colleagues over to discuss some work-related matters, remember that it’s still a dinner party in your home. That means committing to some touches to ensure a calm and inviting mood.
Make sure to have some soft background music playing as guests arrive. Welcome drinks and light appetisers should also be ready for serving.
Remember that, as the host, you must spend the least possible time in the kitchen to better entertain everyone. Trust us: they would much rather have your company than dine on that last platter of finger foods.
