​Satisfy Your Style With The Seven Deadly Sins

The Seven Deadly Sins – while you should be careful to avoid them, there is no harm in living them out in your home style. Décor, accessories, colour palettes – they can all combine to make up a look or theme, so why not let that theme be something wicked?
Are you greedy? Lazy? How about vain or lustful? Or do you secretly wish you could flaunt these characteristics? Show them off in your home to make those rooms much more interesting. But where, exactly, will be the best spot?
Let’s discover those deadly sins one by one, and see which room each one is meant for in terms of style and design.
Your weapon of choice: your sizzling sensuality. And the battlefield where it all plays out? Your bedroom – or let’s call it your boudoir.
Where else can you act out your red-hot fantasies and take pride in those tantalising talents of yours with such confidence? Don’t forget the lace to adorn your bed, dresser table, and window treatment.
That big, king-size bed is perfect for cuddling and more, but your seductiveness is too great to be confined to just one room; you need a bathroom with a hot tub as well. Hot bubbles to heat things up, and then some cool bubbles to cool down: champagne, and lots of it to keep the vibe going.
And since we’re on the topic of hot stuff, there’s only one material you deem appropriate for your steaminess: marble, the best of the best. Put it on the bathroom floor, or allow it to adorn your bedroom with exquisite taste.
Your colour of choice: Blue.
Over-indulgence is your middle name. What’s the point of life if you can’t enjoy it, right? And what better way to indulge yourself than by decadent, mouth-watering dishes served up with culinary ingenuity.
Your space is definitely the kitchen, but not just any kitchen. A big, spacious one that shows off that homey style and brings forth scents and tastes of delectable country cooking. Deep-fried, dipped in cheese, smothered in butter… this is where it all happens!
You want open shelves to display those endless amounts of cutlery and crockery; dishes, plates, and glasses that can all be filled up with whatever your palate deems delicious.
Easy access to all areas is non-negotiable. And you’ll need presentation space for those appetizing desserts: a giant kitchen island is perfection, with more than adequate space to present that tower of macaroons, the hot chocolate fountain, and a host of other equally sweetening dishes.
Your colour of choice: Orange.
Who cares about work; life is meant to be enjoyed. And the more comfortable you are while doing it, the better!
Speaking of comfort, the only place for you is the living room sofa: a soft, snug, and inviting oasis where you tune out the world and tune up your flat-screen HD television. Relaxation and daydreaming is what it’s all about, which is why the living room is where your world starts and ends.
Dark colours are perfection, as they can drown out that annoying sunshine. Dark walls and furniture, and keep those curtains drawn. How else are you supposed to relax?
A chaise lounge or recliner could work equally well, just as long as comfort is key. And since you don’t have the time (or desire) to get up and cook, take-away pizza will do just fine. Just put it on the nearby coffee table, close enough so you don’t have to reach too far to grab a slice.
Your colour of choice: Light blue.
The more, the merrier! That’s your motto in life, and it has served you well.
Just look at your impressive dining room that shows off your accumulated wealth. Marble surfaces, plush velvet seating, and thousand of embellishments to dazzle your guests. Don’t overlook that astounding chandelier that’s big and bright enough to rival the night sky. And then we haven’t even begun talking about those decadent works of art adorning your walls.
We all know that money can’t buy taste, but luckily you’re not concerned about that, as your décor and style is so abundant that nobody will be the wiser.
More is more, and less is a bore – that’s what you believe, and that is what your excessive style also says.
Your colour of choice: Yellow.
That anger inside you is positively seething. You harbour hateful thoughts and vengeful wishes. Your perfect room? The library.
Yes, your library that is decked out with hundreds and hundreds of books to help you plan your revenge. Whether it’s arson, poisoning, or death by dagger on your mind, your research material is ready and waiting for you.
As for your library, a more perfect minimalist space does not exist. Your books are packed to perfection, and those shelves are as neat and dust-free as anyone could hope for. And although that boiling wrath inside you is red hot, a clean, white palette reigns supreme in your library. A tranquil vibe exudes from the room, with pale tones, clean surfaces, and minimum décor all contributing towards a calm and relaxing atmosphere – which is exactly why no one will suspect you!
It’s the perfect alibi.
Your colour of choice: Red.
Some call it arrogance, others name it pride. You don’t care, as you are too proud of who you are – and what you have.
Flaunt it, baby. Deck out that walk-in closet with the best brand, latest fashions, and one-of-a-kind accessories to boost your self-love even further. Coats, shoes, jewellery, perfumes – name it, you’ve got it. Personally designed for you, of course, as sales and knock-offs is the poor person's game.
We’re talking full-length mirrors to show off that killer body. And only the best lighting will do to highlight your razor-sharp cheekbones. Of course comfortable seating is a must, as looking good in everything you wear can be tiring.
The colour palette does not matter here, as you whip that wardrobe look into shape every so often (how else is it going to remain in fashion?).
Your colour of choice: Violet.
You want – no, you need – the best of the best. Being envious of others is not your style; ah, but inducing envy in others, now that’s a different kind of pleasure you love taking part in. You have what others want, and you love flaunting it.
If it doesn’t cause others to secretly hate you, you don’t want it. And what could cause others to hate you more than the ultimate beach-front home, complete with swimming pool overlooking the majestic ocean? A tropical-style house gets anybody in the mood for a holiday, yet this is no holiday for you: this is life, and you adore watching others hate you for it.
Showing off your pool hammocks, hosting beach soirées… doesn’t matter, you do it all with envied style.
Your colour of choice: Green.
How much does building a swimming pool really cost? Well, let’s find out…