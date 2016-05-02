​Satisfy Your Style With The Seven Deadly Sins

The Seven Deadly Sins – while you should be careful to avoid them, there is no harm in living them out in your home style. Décor, accessories, colour palettes – they can all combine to make up a look or theme, so why not let that theme be something wicked?

Are you greedy? Lazy? How about vain or lustful? Or do you secretly wish you could flaunt these characteristics? Show them off in your home to make those rooms much more interesting. But where, exactly, will be the best spot?

Let’s discover those deadly sins one by one, and see which room each one is meant for in terms of style and design.