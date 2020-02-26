7 ideas on how to use the colour white in your home

Instead of backing away from an all-white colour scheme, see it as an opportunity to do whatever you want in terms of accessories, furnishings, tints, textures and patterns. White is a great opportunity to discover what inspires your room.

Is there a stunning view of the outdoors, like a lush garden or the beach? Use the white as your canvas / backdrop for that gorgeous vista and allow it to let other features in the room (i.e. a fireplace, wooden beams on the ceiling, lighting fixtures) become more prominent.