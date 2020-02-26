7 ideas on how to use the colour white in your home

You may have heard the saying that white isn’t a colour, which is why it’s best to shy away from it when it comes to interior design. Well, today we are here to dispel that myth and to provide you with inspiration (in both text- and visual form) to make you think twice about not adding white (and its many different hues) in your home…
Instead of backing away from an all-white colour scheme, see it as an opportunity to do whatever you want in terms of accessories, furnishings, tints, textures and patterns. White is a great opportunity to discover what inspires your room.
Is there a stunning view of the outdoors, like a lush garden or the beach? Use the white as your canvas / backdrop for that gorgeous vista and allow it to let other features in the room (i.e. a fireplace, wooden beams on the ceiling, lighting fixtures) become more prominent.
The great thing about white is its many many tints which range from grey to cream and everything in between. And many homeowners love the idea of white in a kitchen as it helps the space to feel clean and classic. Maybe that’s why so many kitchen appliance manufacturers focus on white pieces as well?
Why not add more shine to that already shining white surface? The latest design trends love pairing neutral colours with classic metal finishes – think of white and stainless steel, brass, copper and gold adding a touch of dazzle in so many modern spaces, especially kitchens and bathrooms.
Yes, we know that white upholstery can be harder to keep clean and that the tiniest bit of dirt / dust show up very quickly. But here the responsibility is on you to first determine the type of room that fabric is in, plus your type of household.
If you have busy youngsters running around with furry pets, then by all means skip that Daisy white couch in the living room. But if it’s just you (or you and your partner) and you are pretty skilled at keeping spills and splatters at bay, then consider the ultra luxurious touch a white sofa can lend to a space. Keep in mind that faux leather and –suede are easy to keep clean, especially as slipcovers.
Another fantastic benefit of a predominantly white colour scheme is that there’s no competition from other hues. Thus, if you have some artwork pieces or other accessories you’d love to take centre stage, let them shine against that all-white wall or on that all-white floor (or on the all-white fireplace mantle, or on your all-white bed… ).
Layering whites in similar shades (i.e. Porcelain White, Daisy White, Cloud Grey… ) can add some interest to an all-white space and ensure those pieces don’t visually dissolve into one another.
Another great tip is to rely on patterns, textures, and varying materials in similar whites to create even more depth and character.
A splash of red (or blue, or green… ) in an all-white space is going to grab so much attention, yet it’s also going to complement those white hues. Therefore, bring some red mosaic tiles (or a teal-coloured rug, or peach-tinted towels… ) into your white bathroom to make your white tub, sink basin, flooring, and other surfaces look more striking and sophisticated.
Are you aware of these other 10 amazing colours for a small room’s walls?