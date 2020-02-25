Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

5 lesser-known kitchen design tips

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Renovation of a Parkview home , CS DESIGN CS DESIGN Modern kitchen Blue
Loading admin actions …

Sandton-based CS Design is a professional interior design firm providing first-rate solutions to various South African (and some overseas) clients. The company has completed quite the number of residential- and commercial projects and has even been awarded an SA Decorex Excellence Award for its valued design services. 

Carin Shardelow, the founder of CS Design, started her design career in 1985 in London with an interior design course. This resulted in a stint in New York City to gain more knowledge and experience, which is also where CS Design was started. 

Today, we take a look at some of the most eye-catching and functional kitchens created from the creative minds of CS Design, and also share with you a handful of lesser-known design tips to keep in mind when it comes to kitchen designs.   

Tip 1: Light floors

Fourways Project, CS DESIGN CS DESIGN Modern kitchen
CS DESIGN

Fourways Project

CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN

Light-tinted kitchen flooring is never going to be deemed out of date! That’s because it adds to the airy, modern ambience of a cooking space, won’t visually swallow up your cabinets’ designs, plus you can immediately see any spills and hazards underfoot.

In terms of safety, consider non-slip surfaces to make your culinary zone as safe as possible. After all, you don’t want to slip and fall when holding something sharp and/or boiling hot, do you? 

Tip 2: Hide your dishwasher

Kitchen Renovation, CS DESIGN CS DESIGN Modern kitchen
CS DESIGN

Kitchen Renovation

CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN

It’s completely up to you whether or not you want to hide your refrigerator with panelling (sometimes those shiny, stainless steel surfaces can actually complement the rest of your kitchen’s design), but flaunting a dishwasher is something else. It just ensures a cleaner, more harmonious look, especially if your fridge is already a bright and shiny appliance. 

Tip 3: Ventilation is key

Kitchen bespoke cupboards CS DESIGN Modern kitchen Blue Kitchen Navy and White
CS DESIGN

Kitchen bespoke cupboards

CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN

Sometimes smell is quite appropriate for a kitchen (like coffee, cake, freshly baked bread… ), but there are definitely occasions when you don’t want to pick up any scent when walking into a cooking space (last night’s curry, anyone?). Proper ventilation can help to diminish this problem, more importantly it is also a safety measure.

Consider your family’s health and safety by checking that your kitchen has proper ventilation: invest in a top-quality range hood with a powerful extractor. Plus, it never hurts to add a window (or two) to further drive away any unwanted smells (plus invite in some cheery sunshine and exterior views). 

Tip 4: Don’t crowd your hood

Kitchen Revamp CS DESIGN Kitchen units kitchen design,blue kitchens,modern kitchens
CS DESIGN

Kitchen Revamp

CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN

Speaking of that new range hood you’re going to get, ensure that there will be at least 5 – 7 cm of clean space between the hood and the adjoining walls / cabinets on either side. Visually, your hood will not look cramped, plus the extra legroom on both sides will ensure your walls / cabinets stay cleaner for longer!

Tip 5: Provide task lighting

2015 Classical Interior Renovation - Revisited 2019, CS DESIGN CS DESIGN Classic style dining room
CS DESIGN

2015 Classical Interior Renovation—Revisited 2019

CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN

You want those countertops to be conveniently illuminated (as the kitchen is, first and foremost, a working zone), and that’s where under-cabinet lighting is going to make all the difference. These fixtures will make food preparation and cleaning so much easier on the eyes – that’s why it’s known as task lighting. 

Be sure to always install task lighting near the front of the cabinet, otherwise the light will primarily highlight the wall / backsplash and not the counter.

From one properly designed space to the next, you might want to take a look at these 10 crucial items for your modern bathroom design

The interior design services of Francois Marais Architects
Which of these 5 tips will you be implementing in your kitchen’s new look?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks