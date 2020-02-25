5 lesser-known kitchen design tips

Sandton-based CS Design is a professional interior design firm providing first-rate solutions to various South African (and some overseas) clients. The company has completed quite the number of residential- and commercial projects and has even been awarded an SA Decorex Excellence Award for its valued design services.

Carin Shardelow, the founder of CS Design, started her design career in 1985 in London with an interior design course. This resulted in a stint in New York City to gain more knowledge and experience, which is also where CS Design was started.

Today, we take a look at some of the most eye-catching and functional kitchens created from the creative minds of CS Design, and also share with you a handful of lesser-known design tips to keep in mind when it comes to kitchen designs.