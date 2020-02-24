The interior design services of Francois Marais Architects

Anybody interested in the architectural industry of South Africa would have heard the name Francois Marais Architects at least once. Known as one of the country’s leading firms, Francois Marais Architects boasts with first-rate designs in its ever-growing portfolio. And the fact that the company places high value on energy-efficient designs and green-star rated buildings for its commercial- and residential clients simply adds to its appeal.

What makes the firm even more renowned and convenient to work with is the fact that it’s also quite committed to interior design. In its own words: “We like to push the boundaries with structures and design elements, often blurring the division between the interior and exterior, encouraging users of the building to embrace the African climate”.

But if you’re still one of those who feel that hiring a professional Interior Designer / Decorator is a waste of time and money, consider today’s piece aimed specifically at you! Let’s take a look at some benefits associated with hiring the interior design experts of Francois Marais Architects.