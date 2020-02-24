The interior design services of Francois Marais Architects

Anybody interested in the architectural industry of South Africa would have heard the name Francois Marais Architects at least once. Known as one of the country’s leading firms, Francois Marais Architects boasts with first-rate designs in its ever-growing portfolio. And the fact that the company places high value on energy-efficient designs and green-star rated buildings for its commercial- and residential clients simply adds to its appeal.
What makes the firm even more renowned and convenient to work with is the fact that it’s also quite committed to interior design. In its own words: “We like to push the boundaries with structures and design elements, often blurring the division between the interior and exterior, encouraging users of the building to embrace the African climate”.
But if you’re still one of those who feel that hiring a professional Interior Designer / Decorator is a waste of time and money, consider today’s piece aimed specifically at you! Let’s take a look at some benefits associated with hiring the interior design experts of Francois Marais Architects.
Like Architects and other professionals in the industry, Interior Designers are trained in the workings of structures and spaces. In addition, they are also taught valuable design principles and philosophies to help them transform interior spaces (as well as exterior ones like verandas, balconies and patios) and make them as visually pleasing and functional as possible.
An Interior Designer knows when and how to harness the power of light to ensure a space is adequately illuminated. He or she is also skilled at selecting textures, finishes and colours to enhance the look and feel of a certain room.
Working with such a professional means you also have access to better resources and contacts for your project in the world of home improvement. Whether it’s Painters, Plumbers, Electricians or another expert, you can rest assured you will have someone on your team with first-rate knowledge committed to helping you achieve your dream structure / space.
Communication is key in any relationship. That is why homeowners are encouraged to share their input with Interior Designers so that the end result (i.e. the client’s kitchen, living room, bathroom, or maybe their entire house) is as close to their vision as possible.
The best Interior Designers don’t hesitate in asking for minor architectural amendments to a structure in order for their work to deliver maximum results. And since the Francois Marais Architects team consists of both Architects and Interior Designers, there is swift communication and a much shorter turnaround time for clients’ projects.
Ever been faced with a sofa that looked perfect in the store, yet turned out to be too bulky for your space once you got it home? Or have you ever painted a room multiple times in order to find the right colour palette? Working with a professional designer means these issues (and many others) are cancelled out from the start, leaving you more in your budget!
A professional Interior Designer already has a trained sense of what needs to be achieved, how it should be executed, and what the final results must be in order to please the client. They also know exactly what obstacles to expect and how to overcome them.
As you can see, there are multiple advantages to working with a top-trained Interior Designer for your project. And it doesn’t need to be a costly affair, thanks to the fact that Francois Marais Architects offers various packages tailor-made for different scenarios, project sizes, and budgets. These include different steps and processes, from advising the client on the best possible route forward and concept design to complete makeovers and personalisation (like purchasing furniture and additional accessories).
Be sure to get in contact to see how the design pros at Francois Marais Architects can make your dream project the best that it can be.
Take a look at these 12 Affordable fresh ideas for your living room and dining room.