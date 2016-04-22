A minimalist and energy-efficient modern home

Modern homes are becoming smaller and smaller, as people become more energy conscious and minimalism becomes more prominent and popular. People are more content with living in smaller spaces and with less superfluous objects and amenities, opting for simple, streamlined, and high-quality lifestyles.

Today we will look at a house that is exemplary in this ethic, designed by NanArchitects, based in Pontevedra, Spain. Less is certainly more, and this maxim of minimalism can be seen to be operationally defined in this project. If you need some background on what minimalism actually entails, take a look at this handy guide we put together on the topic.

We are sure that you will find this house in Villagarcia as charming as it is trendy and sustainable, but we won’t decide that for you. Come see for yourself!