Redecorate your Kitchen in 5 Minutes!

Is your kitchen is need of a redecoration? You may be tired of seeing the same appliances in the same space? Or the old handles are falling off the cabinet doors? The tired paint needs a new coat? Well there are many ways to make quick and inexpensive upgrades to your kitchen.
This is especially great if the kitchen needs a spruce up, but your budget won't allow a complete revamp. This Ideabook will help you to redecorate your kitchen, without breaking the bank. There are so many easier ways to bring new life into an old kitchen and the homify team will show you how! So let's begin to be inspired by these cool ideas to make your kitchen look like new.
One of the easiest ways to bring life into an old kitchen is by adding a good old fashioned coat of paint. Add a vibrant colour to bring your walls to life again, make your kitchen look really vibrant and miraculous or just give it a bit of a facelift.
If the rest of your kitchen is neutral, such as the cabinets and floors, then your possibilities for a fantastic and funky wall colour is endless. Go from drab to fab in this cerise pink space or something a bit more subtle if colourful and fabulous doesn't suit you. It may just be time to rethink that boring go-to colour you've always had.
Reorganising your kitchen can create a totally different layout, maybe even something you haven't thought about before. Simple creative changes, such as a shift in where the appliances are can create an instant change, maybe even the much needed change you wanted.
So while moving the fridge around might be your best bet, you may want to consider repacking your kitchen cupboards while you at it. Maybe do a complete overhaul on your pantry and fridge for good measure and see which items are passed their expiry date.
You've been promising to make this change for a long time. The kitchen counter and sideboard definitely needs an upgrade, maybe the material is looking shoddy or there has been some damage over time. Now is the perfect time to install kitchen counters that look brand new.
The possibilities are endless in this regard too. But if your kitchen seems to be more rustic and farm style, then it may be best to consider something that blends in with your decor. However, if your kitchen design is more modern and minimalist, then how about these: Cutting edge countertops for 21st century kitchens?
Another inexpensive way of updating your cabinets is to add new door handles. These wear out over time and may start falling off after a number of years. If your kitchen cabinets are missing any handles, now is a great time to consider replacing them.
If your cupboard have a rustic or country style look, then consider a wooden handle for that authentic look, while iron or stainless steel handles make a great decor option in a sleek and modern kitchen. Your kitchen can definitely look stylish once again.
Adding a new and vibrant colour to your kitchen may be easier than you think. How about painting or spraying your cupboard doors that are still in good condition? There is nothing wrong with updating an old kitchen, especially if your cupboard doors and hinges are still perfect.
Go for a vibrant shade of yellow like this example by the team at Asenne Arquitetura if you are daring enough, or how about playing it safe with monochrome style? Include a sleek stainless steel splashback so your walls stay clean and your kitchen is complete! Old school style with new features! How fabulous.
Any kitchen regardless of its size needs fantastic lighting. It's the centre of the home, a place of cooking and working and therefore the lighting should be conducive to the space. If your kitchen is need of an upgrade, then perhaps have a look at the placement of lighting and how it can be improved.
Lighting above a work space is always perfect, while down lights create an effect and cooker hood lighting is great for being able to see if your cooking is going as planned. The brighter your kitchen the better and lighting is another budget friendly way of having a redecorated kitchen.
The modern family often misses each other during the day, with each person having their own schedule and time in which they leave home and come back from work or school. It is therefore important to have a means of communication within the home, other than technology
How about adding an old fashioned fridge magnet pinboard to your kitchen fridge so everyone is in the loop, plan family days or meals together by using this communication method. Or if you want to bring another old school idea into the modern home, then how about a message wall painted in chalkboard paint? Never miss another soccer game again. These Creative Modern Kitchen Wall Ideas may just be the spruce up you are looking for.