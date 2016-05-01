​Before And After: A Dark Cottage Sees The Light

Zhooshing up a house can take many different forms. Repainting a wall, replacing furniture, or even adding some new scatter cushions can make a big difference. However, when you really want to turn a ruined space upside down, you opt for a renovation project (and please be sure to leave these projects to the experts and professional renovators).

Experts such as Nowak And Nowak Architects from Warsaw, Poland. Their project started with the presentation of a cottage that was older than half a century. The effects of time and weather were clearly showing, and no amount of scatter cushions could save this ruined house.

What was needed was a decent renovation. And that is exactly what happened…