​Before And After: A Dark Cottage Sees The Light

Zhooshing up a house can take many different forms. Repainting a wall, replacing furniture, or even adding some new scatter cushions can make a big difference. However, when you really want to turn a ruined space upside down, you opt for a renovation project (and please be sure to leave these projects to the experts and professional renovators).
Experts such as Nowak And Nowak Architects from Warsaw, Poland. Their project started with the presentation of a cottage that was older than half a century. The effects of time and weather were clearly showing, and no amount of scatter cushions could save this ruined house.
What was needed was a decent renovation. And that is exactly what happened…
Suffice it to say that the house was in very poor condition. Wear and tear had turned it into a forgotten spot that nobody cared to give a second glance to.
The little brick house’s walls hadn’t seen a paintbrush in years, resulting in an unpleasant and unfinished look. In addition, the zinc roof looked desperate and the chimney was entering its crumbling phase.
Viewing the house from a side angle tells us even more about how decrepit this space became. Damaged surfaces, smudged facade areas, and mismatched window frames only add to the bleakness. And the landscape was in a dire state, needing more than a novice gardener to pull it out of its broken state.
Seeing how run-down the house looked from outside, we were certainly not expecting any pleasant surprises on the inside. Good thing too, as there are none. Nothing short of a miracle was required to pull this house together.
Was our professional team up for the challenge?
They most certainly were! Nothing short of a decent transformation is what the doctor ordered, and our experts stepped up and delivered the goods.
Although the house retained that cottage look, one can barely compare the ‘before’ images with the new ‘after’ ones. The sickening grey walls were replaced by crisp white facades that expertly reflect that warm sunshine. And the new surfaces of stone and wood are more than welcome additions, zhooshing this cottage up into a stylish little abode that looks like it belongs somewhere between the Swiss Alps.
We love, love, love the high-quality timber coatings that the interiors were treated to. Those ceiling beams can make a stunning statement in any house.
What was once a forgotten pile of shambles is now a charming country cottage adorned with beautiful decorations and striking surfaces.
But what exactly did our renovation team manage to achieve?
1. A charming extension was added to the house.
2. All the doors and windows were completely replaced.
3. Since the old house was not properly suited for a cold climate, the new house now boasts fantastic insulation. In addition, a boiler, heat pump, radiators, and heated flooring were added to properly heat up the owners come winter time.
4. A spacious little run-around patio was added to the house, ensuring a neat trimming to the exterior facade.
5. Some decent gardening was done, resulting in a brand new lawn and fresh green plants and trees.
6. A multitude of interior changes were made, including new furniture, decorative elements, fantastic appliances, etc.
After a horde of these changes (and much more) were implemented in the gloomy space, a new home has emerged that flaunts its country style with pride. A renovation success that receives a stylish thumbs-up from our side!