Top tips for desk perfection!

Whether you are working from home in a designated office space or still looking around for that perfect quiet corner to get some much needed work done, there are some golden rules to placing your desk in the perfect position. Although freelancers and entrepreneurs often get the bulk of their work done when the kids are at school and their partner is at work, but this doesn't mean that creating a space that is great for working is easy.

Inspiration comes in many forms, from a cool breeze outside to a vibrant colour that you just happened to see in the chaos. The homify team has compiled this Ideabook to address your home office situation! Let's find out how to get your desk in the spot that will be most conducive to productivity!