The Villa of Mediterranean Spirit

A home with Mediterranean style is perfect for a villa at the seaside. It brings with it a relaxing and idyllic space that can enjoyed throughout the year. This home decor feature makes use of all-white walls, large and open spaces as well as rustic materials that have a vintage flair.

Today our virtual tour takes us to a beautiful villa in Portugal, designed by the excellent architectural team at Studioarte. It has been completely renovated making it slightly more modern, but much of the existing building, its traditional elements and simple charm has been preserved. However, this villa is the perfect place to relax and enjoy the sunshine and you'll see why soon.