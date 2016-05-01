The Villa of Mediterranean Spirit

A home with Mediterranean style is perfect for a villa at the seaside. It brings with it a relaxing and idyllic space that can enjoyed throughout the year. This home decor feature makes use of all-white walls, large and open spaces as well as rustic materials that have a vintage flair.
Today our virtual tour takes us to a beautiful villa in Portugal, designed by the excellent architectural team at Studioarte. It has been completely renovated making it slightly more modern, but much of the existing building, its traditional elements and simple charm has been preserved. However, this villa is the perfect place to relax and enjoy the sunshine and you'll see why soon.
Our first glance at this stunning home is from the central patio, here we can see the open plan kitchen and dining room from the gorgeous glass doors. Natural sunlight bathes this house throughout the day, keeping it cosy and attractive and the all-white walls accentuate the illumination.
Outdoor living is a large part of the Mediterranean lifestyle! Any day sun and extreme temperatures make it the perfect place to be when evening sets in. The white surfaces and stone floor surely cool down the exterior of this magnificent Mediterranean home.
We step into the master bedroom of this beautiful home and enjoy the simple decor. All-white walls create the perfect setting along with the accented blue features, just imagine being at the seaside in a villa such as this! The use of neutral colours along with blue definitely creates an illusion of the sea.
The patterned fabrics on the sofa are ever so rustic, creating a vibrant effect to the bedroom. The blue tone is used in other parts of the decor as well, such as the comfortable rug. But, continue reading this Ideabook and you will be amazed at the fantastic design.
The master bedroom of this amazing home has all the vintage elements to add charm and elegance to the space, from the beautiful wooden canopy bed that perfectly matches the roof structure in the same material, to the all-white walls.
The blue tone used in the light fixtures, curtain and sofa adds a brighter interior atmosphere, one that is charming and elegant in every way, while reminding us that the gorgeous blue ocean is not that far away. If you are in need of tips to design a bedroom such as this, then Vintage bedrooms: your how to guide is a great read for you.
The living room of this beautiful home is simple and elegant with some more modern finishes. The shape of the grey sofa and vibrant use of colour is appealing and relaxing. The all-white walls and exposed concrete floor adds a different touch.
The home is minimalist, but has a vibrant spirit that comes to life through the gorgeous picture on the wall along with the bright decor. Wood and neutral tones along with the natural sunlight and ventilation that enters this space throughout the day, well that is perfect.
The renovation of this beautiful villa filled with tradition saw some of the original features of the home maintained. The structure survived 140 years and the architects were not about to let that historical legacy go to waste!
The owner of this home wanted to revamp the old house into comfortable accommodation for tourists visiting the area and looking for charming residence along the Portuguese coast. The character and style of this home was kept elegant, while simple additions were made to create a more attractive space. Let's have a look, shall we?
The stairway leads to this gorgeous terrace at the top of the villa! The comfortable space covers the entire ceiling and has a wooden floor, bringing to life an almost fifth façade to this beautiful Portuguese home. The space even boasts a hot tub for those summer nights of luxury.
The rustic looking space along with outdoor furniture allows for a view of the surrounding village to be enjoyed in all its splendour. It's decorative and charming in every way and adds another level of hospitality to this home that is already so admirable.