The House of Modern Magnitude

Envisioned, created and perfected by AAPH, today's casa na Trofa is a home that will blow you away, especially when you see the swimming pool.
This is the perfect example of cutting-edge design, sleek finishes and artistic passion when it comes to architecture. Today, we are going to witness just how beautiful a building can really be, incorporating passion, creativity and inspiration.
As architect Norman Foster said,
If you weren’t an optimist, it would be impossible to be an architect.
If I was to realize new buildings I should have to have new technique. I should have to design buildings that they would not only be appropriate to materials but design them so the machine that would have to make them could make them surpassingly well.—Frank Lloyd Wright
Our first view of this home shows just how modern and magnificent this home is. Perched on the top of a hill, made up of manicured lawns, the home is in a block shape and is finished in white and black colours. Large glass panels are interspersed between charcoal blocks that extend out from the structure. This is very edgy and trendy!
We can't believe how simple, yet intricate this home is.
Architecture is an expression of values.—Norman Foster
Wow!
When we go behind the house, a large—very large—swimming pool is revealed. The swimming pool is a very interesting shape, illuminated by the beautiful lights outside. The pool seems to be larger (and perhaps even more glamorous) than the house itself!
Look at how the designers have included an interesting stone ramp, which slides down into the swimming pool.
The swimming pool is surrounded by perfectly manicured lawns, carefully sculpted trees and panoramic views. A gorgeous garden can change the whole look and feel of the exterior. Don't underestimate it.
The best engineer a few decades ago was someone who could create the most beautiful beam or structure; today it’s to do a structure you cannot see or understand how it’s done. It disappears and you can talk only about color, symbols, and light. It’s an aesthetic of miracle.—Jean Nouvel
If we look at the swimming pool in the light of the day, we can see that the stone surface ramp that slides into the swimming pool actually extends across the bottom of the swimming pool. This creates a fantastic look throughout the swimming pool, giving it a mottled appearance.
If you're looking to build a swimming pool, remember that it doesn't have to be as big as this one but it can still be absolutely fabulous for the whole family. Check out this ideabook on: How to build a pool in your backyard.
I think constraints are very important. They’re positive, because they allow you to work off something.—Charles Gwathmey
The living room is sleek and modern, just like the outside of the house. The white and black colours that we saw throughout the exterior is mirrored throughout the interior. The walls are stark white, complementing the black rug and charcoal sofa. Don't you love the retro white coffee table?
This space works in conjunction with the dark wooden flooring, with each colour and material coming together in harmony.
Tip: Add a bit of colour and decor to a minimalist space by adding pot plants and flowers to the room, like the designers have done here. How subtle and gorgeous does this look?
Have a look through these homify living room products for inspiration for your own living room.
A world which sees art and engineering as divided is not seeing the world as a whole.—Professor Sir Edmund Happold
If we visit the bathroom, we can see that the designers have introduced a bit of colour to the space in the form of blood red bathroom tiles. These work fantastically with the stark white toilet and floor tiles.
Everything in this space is modern, even the bathroom. There's a frosted glass shower door, sleek features and a very minimalist ambiance in this space. Minimalist is fantastic for a bathroom as well as the rest of a modern home. It means only including functional items in a space and storing the rest of out sight. Storage space is essential to achieve this style.
This home is everything that you are looking for when it comes to clean lines and celebrated architecture.