​How To Make A Happy Home For Your Cat

Cats, dogs, pets—we love them all and we want them to be happy. It's no secrets that cats are home bodies, so we have to make sure they're happy.

As all cat lovers will tell you: it's a cat's world, we just live in it. Well if that is true, then you had better do your utmost to ensure your living space (whether it’s a fifth-floor apartment or double-volume house) is as comfortable and fun for your kitty as possible – but also as safe.

As cute as kittens and cats are, keeping one comes with certain creative thinking, like keeping them from wreaking havoc on your clothes and furniture. Fortunately, there are many ways to cat-proof your home so that you and your feline friend can live in peace and harmony together.

So, herewith the homify way to safeguard your possessions, but also keep your cat alive and happy!