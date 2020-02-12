6 things to know about properly lighting your bedroom

Did you know that the average person sleeps for about one-third of their life? That places rather a big importance on a bedroom’s design, doesn’t it? But as we all know, more than sleeping goes on in a bedroom: spending time with that special someone, relaxing, reading, watching TV, etc.

That brings us to bedroom lighting. Light is one of the most important factors when it comes to our circadian rhythms (the daily cycle of us sleeping and being awake). Thus, we need to properly manage it in the space where we’ll be spending roughly one-third of our life.

Let’s see how you can light up your bedroom to make it more stylish, but also more practical.