​Design your own Scandinavian-style office

You may not have free rein when it comes to designing your work cubicle at the office, but when it comes to your home office/study, all bets are off. And this is fantastic news, even more so if you are fortunate enough to work from home, meaning you are in charge of not only your hours, but also your work space’s style and design.

On that note, may we make a suggestion? Scandinavian. Why? Because the Scandinavian design style is the perfect style to choose if you want an interior that has a light colour scheme and minimalist design without going the expensive way of the modern and contemporary styles.

Scandinavian design started in the 1950s in the Nordic countries of Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland. The style has since then become a popular trend worldwide. Scandinavian designs are known for three main characteristics: simple, affordable, and functional. Minimalism is a key component of the style — furniture takes centre stage and accessories are rare and carefully selected.

Let’s see how to go about creating the ultimate dream office space that is worthy of an Instagram post!