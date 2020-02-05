10 crucial items for your modern bathroom design

Renovating or adding an extra bathroom to a home is considered one of the best steps in terms of upping a household’s functionality. It’s also a fact that an extra or updated bathroom can mean an impressive rise in property value. And even though your bathroom’s style comes down to personal preference, a clean-cut look is the best choice if you’re thinking about selling your home later in life, as modern designs appeal to more people (as any professional Bathroom Designer or Interior Decorator will tell you).

Modern design can mean many things, but there are a few must-have items if you want your bathroom to flaunt a super modern (and, let’s face it, very practical) look.

And here are 10 of them…