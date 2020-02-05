10 crucial items for your modern bathroom design

Renovating or adding an extra bathroom to a home is considered one of the best steps in terms of upping a household’s functionality. It’s also a fact that an extra or updated bathroom can mean an impressive rise in property value. And even though your bathroom’s style comes down to personal preference, a clean-cut look is the best choice if you’re thinking about selling your home later in life, as modern designs appeal to more people (as any professional Bathroom Designer or Interior Decorator will tell you).
Modern design can mean many things, but there are a few must-have items if you want your bathroom to flaunt a super modern (and, let’s face it, very practical) look.
And here are 10 of them…
Forget about loud colours, for your modern bathroom requires a crisp and clean colour palette made up of neutral- and earthy hues. Think of off-white tints, greys, creams, browns and beiges that can help that layout look more open and inviting.
And if you’re scared that those whites and greys might come off as too chilly, add a dose of warm woods with subtle grains.
A must-have item for a modern bathroom is a sense of minimalism – hence, pieces that help clear up legroom. Thus, we recommend a floating, wall-mounted vanity to expose a bit of that floor while helping the space feel larger.
If you have the space, definitely go with a double-sink design to up your modern bathroom’s functionality. It also adds a clean look. Plus, let’s be honest: there’s something very satisfying about having your own sink with plenty of counter space around it.
To make your modern bathroom look sleeker, a curbless walk-in shower is just the thing. With no curb, there’s less of a tripping hazard, plus it’s so convenient!
Even though that curbless shower is great, sometimes one does just wants to relax and soak for a bit. Check out which free-standing or sunken tubs best fit your space and budget, and try to get one with space on the rim for some aromatherapy candles and other bathroom goodies.
Designing or renovating any space in 2020 should focus on environmentally friendly aspects. And that’s why a dual-flush toilet is the preferred option for modern bathrooms, since it’s more efficient and better regulates one’s usage of water. This option is especially ideal for warmer climates like here in South Africa!
Forget about ornate designs, your bathroom’s look should be simple and streamlined. Ideally, your fixtures should all be bought from one manufacturer (or, at the very least, look they have been). That’ll add to the clean-cut look you’re going for.
To enjoy bright white light with no yellow undertones in your modern bathroom, go with modern LED or fluorescent bulbs. Installed in the ceiling and below your medicine cabinet will ensure glowing (but not too bright) walls to help the space look larger, as well as ensure a clearer reflection when it’s time for shaving, applying makeup, or just gussying up in front of that bathroom mirror.
Pretty common in Europe, wall-mounted heated towel racks are becoming more and more popular in local bathroom designs. After all, our country tends to have quite chilly winters every now and again!
There are some things that even couples don’t share, and answering nature’s call is sometimes one of them. Thus, if you have the space, we firmly recommend placing that toilet behind a pocket door or additional wall for some extra privacy!
