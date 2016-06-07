10 Things Nobody Tells You about Buying an Older Home

Buying an older home has advantages and disadvantages, so it's important to weigh them both up before you take the plunge. Buying a home is like having a child—a long-term investment that is going to involve a lot of love, as well as a lot of blood, sweat and tears. You want to make sure that you have all of the information and the facts before you go ahead.

An older home can have a lot of charm and character. It may also be cheaper than some of the more modern or renovated homes in the same area. You may be able to buy it for less and then spend time working on it until it suits your taste and style. You may also be able to make a huge profit on it once it has been renovated by selling it at a higher price.

Before you invest in an older home though, we at homify would like to point out 10 things that nobody tells you about buying an older home.

Let's go!