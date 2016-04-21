The ultimate guide to clashing patterns!

The old wives tale that you shouldn’t mix different patterns together has long since been debunked, and using several, often contrasting, patters together have become one of the staple features of interior design and decoration.

It is true that mixing different types of patterns and trying to match them with one another can be a substantial challenge, especially if you have no idea what will work and what not. The biggest mistake would be to start choosing patterns at random without consideration of the environment.

As usual, your friends here at homify will help you out with this nifty guide on how to use different patterns together and capitalise on the contrast. There are several tips contained in this guide, so prepare yourself for a few hacks that might improve your interior design strategy significantly.