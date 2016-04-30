Your browser is out-of-date.

​The Apartment That Deserved A Makeover

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
El antes y después de una vivienda en Sevilla, Dogares Dogares
We love, love, love it when an old space (not necessary in ruins, but in severe need of some TLC) gets a makeover! And that is what we are about to view today.

Our renovation project comes to us all the way from La Puebla del Río, a city located in the province of Seville, Spain. Here is where the owners of a top-floor apartment decided to give their living space a stylish alteration to keep up with the modern times. 

The areas that we are about to discover? The terrace, kitchen, living room, and bathroom. The experts who were called in for professional help? Spanish restoration firm Dogares.

Before: a cry for help

El antes y después de una vivienda en Sevilla, Dogares
Dogares

Dogares
Dogares
Dogares

We open on a deserted terrace that has definitely seen better days. A tile floor in less than adequate condition. Paint chipping from the walls. And an overall decaying vibe. 

Although in desperate need of some style and creativity, there is promise—and that is what Dogares must have seen, too.

After: style to the rescue

El antes y después de una vivienda en Sevilla, Dogares
Dogares

Dogares
Dogares
Dogares

What a transformation! Where to start… not only have our renovation experts tackled the terrace surfaces, but they also included the apartment’s facade by adorning it with a new stone coating. 

And the terrace has been treated to a brand new flooring – earth-toned tiles, which lend a whole new look to this environment. A decent dose of foliage has also been added in the form of potted plants, for which we are very thankful for, as those added greens and scents go a great length in sprucing up a space.

Before: an outdated kitchen

El antes y después de una vivienda en Sevilla, Dogares
Dogares

Dogares
Dogares
Dogares

We’re off to the insides, but first a throwback to what the interiors used to look like, specifically the kitchen. Although quite neat and not too disorganised, the space was a little outdated. 

Those wall tiles have lost their appeal, the cabinetries seem aged, and the appliances are deemed old-fashioned. 

We are not sure that this kitchen could stimulate those chef senses to conjure up five-star dishes.

After: the contemporary culinary zone

El antes y después de una vivienda en Sevilla, Dogares
Dogares

Dogares
Dogares
Dogares

But this space definitely stands a better chance! Just check out those state-of-the-art appliances with their sleek surfaces, the modern cabinets that sport a sexy and slim steel touch, and the revamped floor. 

The colours of the new elements all flow smoothly in a neutral-meets-earthy blend, resulting in a tranquil space that calms the senses. A thumbs up from our side, for sure!

Before: a gloomy look

El antes y después de una vivienda en Sevilla, Dogares
Dogares

Dogares
Dogares
Dogares

The main room of the house, the living room (which also serves as the dining area) was most definitely by far the saddest. Although not strictly cluttered or messy, it was still far from a stylish space. 

Mismatched furniture, depressing fabrics, and an overall vibe that is just wrong. Some decent thinking and sharp creativity was most definitely required.

After: a revamped vision

El antes y después de una vivienda en Sevilla, Dogares
Dogares

Dogares
Dogares
Dogares

Enter a decadent helping of elegance. This is by far the most successful transformation in the entire apartment!

With fantastic attention to detail, our designers have conjured up a room that is welcoming and friendly without losing any touch of sophistication. We love the throwback to the neo-baroque design, which was definitely a golden age for style. Soft and swirly lines adorn the furniture with flawlessness, while the colour palette accepts nothing less than supreme glamour. 

Just a friendly reminder here: gold, when used correctly and in moderation, can be a most fashionable colour for interior spaces.

Before: white and old

El antes y después de una vivienda en Sevilla, Dogares
Dogares

Dogares
Dogares
Dogares

In all honesty, the bathroom was not in a terrible condition. But the owners insisted that its neutral style make way for something more sophisticated which could maximise this limited space. 

Were our designers up for the challenge?

After: brown and stunning

El antes y después de una vivienda en Sevilla, Dogares
Dogares

Dogares
Dogares
Dogares

Were they ever! Enter elegance and sophistication, flaunted by a striking combination of browns, beiges, and creams. 

Three different sets of tile designs were brought in, adorning the walls and floor with glamorous perfection. To celebrate the new look (and to increase storage capabilities), a chic cabinet was added to the one corner.

We just love how the wall lighting seems to warm up those new brown tones, resulting in a fabulous new space where Mother Nature’s calls can now be answered in style. 

Want to see some more magical transformations? Then take a look at: Before and After: Newlyweds Transform Their Home.

Stunning water features that work in any home!
We love this transformation, but are curious to know what you think of it. Feel free to share your thoughts in our comments section.

