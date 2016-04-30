​The Apartment That Deserved A Makeover

We love, love, love it when an old space (not necessary in ruins, but in severe need of some TLC) gets a makeover! And that is what we are about to view today.

Our renovation project comes to us all the way from La Puebla del Río, a city located in the province of Seville, Spain. Here is where the owners of a top-floor apartment decided to give their living space a stylish alteration to keep up with the modern times.

The areas that we are about to discover? The terrace, kitchen, living room, and bathroom. The experts who were called in for professional help? Spanish restoration firm Dogares.