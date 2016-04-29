A Gorgeous Little Home

It does sometimes happen that the longer you live in one place, the harder it is to get rid of items accumulated over the years. Not too surprising, seeing as we grow quite attached to our possessions, whether it’s furniture or little decorative pieces. This makes it quite hard to be able to make logical decisions when it comes to living environments that have become tired and need a bit of change.

In cases like these, it is always a good idea to bring in a new pair of eyes with a fresh perspective, as in the following case where Cervera Sánchez Architects were brought in when a family felt that their little Mexican house deserved an update.

What decisions were made? What does the end result look like? We’re about to find out…