Decorating Your Outdoors

Winter is coming… yet that does not mean you have the right to neglect your exterior spaces. Yes, it’s time to switch the summer linen for the winter bedding, remember to stock up on firewood, and bring out those blankets and throws for the couches – but what about your garden and/or front yard?
Yes, we know that winter time doesn’t typically provide occasions for outdoor entertaining, but surely you don’t want your front- and back yard to decline while you keep all snug and warm indoors? All it takes is a few personal touches here and there, to ensure that those impending dead plants and icy ground won’t make your outdoor spaces seem like an abandoned house. And you won’t need to phone up professional landscape architects for any assistance.
And as low temperatures are typically major downers when it comes to energy for garden- and yard work, we would advise getting on these hints ASAP to spruce up those outdoor areas before the first frost hits!
Water fountains are always a welcome addition in every yard, front or back, as these amazing touches can bring life and motion to your garden. That flowing water engages with our senses and creates a soothing sound. Is that not the ideal element you want as a focal point in your garden or yard?
There are many fountain kinds to consider: some are made out of stone or concrete, while others are made from fibreglass or plastic resin. Yet, all of them are offered in two common types: freestanding or wall mounted.
Freestanding fountains are typically chosen for a garden/yard focal point. But if you are a bit limited in terms of space, a wall fountain can be the perfect touch. However, your choice will depend on your exterior style and desire.
Do you have a wall in your yard/garden that can do with some sprucing up? Well, even if you don’t, you can always turn that fence into an enchanting feature.
Grab your drill and add a few shelves to that vertical surface. Then adorn them with some decorative pots to instantly spice up your exterior space. But we have so many more ideas to consider than mere terracotta pots:
• Rain boots. As children grow so quickly out of their shoes, you should have some rain boots lying around the house that are deemed too small. These can make the most striking planters!
• Bird houses. Drilling in bird boxes to a fence is a tried-and-tested method that has worked for countless homeowners worldwide. Paint them in popping bright colours to really make them stand out (plus you’ll be providing some shelter for your feathery friends during the cold).
• Mural. Instead of opting for only one colour for your fence/wall, why not add a delightful mural?
• Picture frames. Take that wall-art look outside by hanging frames against your exterior wall/fence for a very trendy look.
You don’t need to go vertical with your potted plants. Clever planning in terms of plant pots’ style and layout can also ensure a striking touch to your exterior spaces.
By using several pots in a similar colour, material, or style, your varied plant collection won’t seem unruly. Or opt to have your containers arranged in a straight row to create a clean, modern look. Just make sure they are about the same size and made of similar material, and choose simple-leafed plants that emphasize the repetition.
For something more cheerful, stain pots in colours that complement their contents (i.e. bright-blue pots for warm orange flowers). Please note that terracotta is very porous, so use materials that won't harm your plants.
Or zhoosh up the soil of those potted plants. A layer of small, round pebbles arranged over the soil's surface can look very neat and tidy, or go stylishly nautical with some seashells.
Whether placed in your back garden or front yard, a few creative lawn ornaments can instantly enhance the charm factor of your house.
Ornaments have always been a very popular element for exterior spaces, as it gives it a year-round appeal. So much more than an afterthought, garden ornaments can guide how you shape and use your outdoor space, and affect how it feels when you (and your guests) are in it.
Simple additions such as a wrought-iron gate, a tree-hung lantern, or a curved bench can give off subtle notions such as “welcome”, “look up”, or “take a seat”.
No ground space for additional plants? Then go up! Wall-mount trellises are a quick and cost-effective way to add style to your outdoor décor. They come in a wide variety of different shapes, sizes, and designs, so you are most definitely spoiled for choice when looking for the perfect one.
A wall trellis can bring interest to patios, sheds and forgotten corners and create archways and walking routes around larger outdoor spaces. You can mount trellis panels on top of existing fencing or walls to shelter an exposed site. On the other hand, you can just use them to support stunning trailing plants, vines, and vegetables.
If you're in a DIY mood, why not build your own trellis from wooden poles and sticks, bamboo, lumber, copper or wire mesh? Paint your trellis in an earthy colour palette to blend in with your garden/yard, or opt for a contrasting primary tone for added effect.
homify hint: Use a trellis to hang up your garden tools in the summer, or as a display for a collection of flower pots.
There are no limitations to the number of statues or sculptures you can place in your yard/garden (keeping in mind to avoid the cluttered look and following your chosen design style).
If your garden has a contemporary design, a mix of antique and modern statues can be used for décor. Generally, the most commonly chosen theme for outdoor garden statues are Greek and Roman, as these statues have a subtle, peaceful look about themselves. Or why not add a fun element to your outdoor space by placing modern or abstract garden statues of cartoon characters? The little ones are sure to love that!
On the other hand, birds and animals always make for great garden statue ideas, especially if you have a birdbath or a small pond within your garden. Sculptures depicting angels, gargoyles or dragons are all-time favourites for gardens with a whimsical feel.
Or showcase your love for all things Asian by putting in antique Chinese or Japanese statues. To enhance your statue(s), you can add some of the stone lamps that the Japanese used in ancient times.
So many choices!