Decorating Your Outdoors

Winter is coming… yet that does not mean you have the right to neglect your exterior spaces. Yes, it’s time to switch the summer linen for the winter bedding, remember to stock up on firewood, and bring out those blankets and throws for the couches – but what about your garden and/or front yard?

Yes, we know that winter time doesn’t typically provide occasions for outdoor entertaining, but surely you don’t want your front- and back yard to decline while you keep all snug and warm indoors? All it takes is a few personal touches here and there, to ensure that those impending dead plants and icy ground won’t make your outdoor spaces seem like an abandoned house. And you won’t need to phone up professional landscape architects for any assistance.

And as low temperatures are typically major downers when it comes to energy for garden- and yard work, we would advise getting on these hints ASAP to spruce up those outdoor areas before the first frost hits!