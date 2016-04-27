From Run Down to Ramped Up

Today we are going to show you how Argentinian architects ELV have transformed Casa E-171 into a home that we would all be proud to live in.
Previously, however, this home was run down, dilapidated and falling apart. It wasn't fit for a rat to live in, let alone a family. For those who had once lived there, it must have been very sad for them to see their home looking so decrepit, dark and dinghy. But with all things in life, the wheel turns and hope abounds.
Today we will see just how forthcoming and beautiful life can truly be, with a little bit of change.
When we look at photos of what this beautiful home used to look like, it makes our hearts break. The front walls have fallen apart, leaving little pieces of rod exposed like raw skin. The exterior walls are damaged and dirty, with the paint long gone. The windows are grimy, the roof is black and the area around the house has been neglected.
Glimpses into the inside of this home are just as sad. The furniture is old and ruined while the walls, which were once pink, are grubby and peeled. There is also only one light left that works, leaving the room looking gloomy and eerie.
This space has completely been transformed into a modern, industrial chic home with gorgeous grey tones, face brick panels and light, wooden doors. Isn't amazing what a clean and fresh coat of paint can do?
Remember that the exterior is the first view that people will get of your home so you want it to look top class. Neutral and subtle colours like grey, beige, cream are white are excellent for the exterior. If you like a bit of colour or personality, paint your front door a bold green, red or blue colour. Your house will completely stand out in the neighbourhood.
Be sure to also landscape your exterior garden. Little pebbles placed with small shrubs can create the perfect natural look for the outside of a home.
If we move around the side of the house, we can see how the grey painted walls become more dominant. The face brick facade just adds a touch of texture and personality to the overlook look and feel.
Don't you love how the designers have included large glass windows and doors throughout the exterior?
The garden in the backyard is just as important as the home itself. A manicured lawn enhances the whole environment. You also want to be able to utilise the space around your home. The kids should be able to kick around a ball without it getting lost in overgrown trees and bushes. You may even decide to build a swimming pool in this space.
If we move inside, we can see that this space is like chalk and cheese compared to what it looked like before. Now this is a home that we could get used to!
The floors throughout the living space and kitchen are classic white tiles, with black detail. This complements the grey cabinets in the otherwise white kitchen. Don't you love the glass sliding doors and the grey shutters in front of them, which lead out onto the garden. This is so versatile. You can have the doors wide open for fresh air, especially when you are having a braai or hosting a lunch outside. You can close the doors but still allow the light to filter in, which is lovely for winter. If you want privacy, then you can close the shutters.
Remember that when it comes to a kitchen, especially a small one like this one, you want to go for a minimalist style. This means keeping the counter tops devoid of clutter and utilising the storage space available.
A modern home isn't complete without a fabulous entertainment area. This braai area is the type of braai area that you want in your home. There is more than enough space to cook any type of meat and every type of meat. There is also more than enough space to enjoy snacks, drinks and company while watching the food cook.
The designers have included plenty of storage space under the braai area, where dishes, tongs and braai equipment can be stored. Granite tops are also a fantastic addition to any kitchen area, either inside or outside. They're easy to clean and the surfaces allow for easy chopping and slicing.
Don't you love how incredibly this home has transformed.