From Run Down to Ramped Up

Today we are going to show you how Argentinian architects ELV have transformed Casa E-171 into a home that we would all be proud to live in.

Previously, however, this home was run down, dilapidated and falling apart. It wasn't fit for a rat to live in, let alone a family. For those who had once lived there, it must have been very sad for them to see their home looking so decrepit, dark and dinghy. But with all things in life, the wheel turns and hope abounds.

Today we will see just how forthcoming and beautiful life can truly be, with a little bit of change.