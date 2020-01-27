Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

14 Great looking wooden furniture that you’d be tempted to have in your home

Nancy Amon _ homify Nancy Amon _ homify
homify Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Tap into nature and enjoy the pros of repurposed material. One way to do this is with wooden furniture. What’s great about wooden furniture?

  • It has a rustic appeal
  • It can contribute to natural insulation
  • It is adaptable and can be custom designed


If you’re looking to add a beautiful touch of wooden decor to your home, then this post is for you. We have many professionals at homify all specialised to help you complete any home improvement project.   

1. Wooden pergola to entertain outdoors

Timber Deck & Pergola Van der Merwe Miszewski Architects Patios Wood Wood effect timber deck,timber pergola,glass facade,steel balustrade,steel columns,bushveldt,vdmma,highveldt
Van der Merwe Miszewski Architects

Timber Deck & Pergola

Van der Merwe Miszewski Architects
Van der Merwe Miszewski Architects
Van der Merwe Miszewski Architects

While a pergola may not be regarded as a furniture item, it is worth having as part of your outdoor entertainment area. See how beautiful this pergola just makes everything? Neutral and one with nature.   

2. Vintage display and work desk

Study Holloway and Davel architects Study/office Study,cape town,newlands,capetownhouseplans
Holloway and Davel architects

Study

Holloway and Davel architects
Holloway and Davel architects
Holloway and Davel architects

This great-looking vintage display table doubles as a work desk. It encapsulates European vintage design and adds a regal hint to the living space.   

3. Contemporary white wooden desk

Penthouse The President Bantry Bay, KMMA architects KMMA architects Study/office
KMMA architects

Penthouse The President Bantry Bay

KMMA architects
KMMA architects
KMMA architects

If your home is focused on more of a modern or contemporary interior design style, then a white wooden desk for your study is the perfect choice. This features beautiful contours and can be custom made.   

4. Custom wooden shoe racks

House Habana, AB DESIGN AB DESIGN Modern dressing room
AB DESIGN

House Habana

AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN

Shoes for every occasion! With so many shoes to choose from, it’s great to add an organised shoe rack to help save time as you get ready for your day. This one is made from wood materials.

5. Bespoke wooden coffee table

The Man Cave: Stylish and comfortable seating Just Interior Design Modern living room
Just Interior Design

The Man Cave: Stylish and comfortable seating

Just Interior Design
Just Interior Design
Just Interior Design

You can opt to add that special look to your signature design style for your living room by using custom-made furniture. This wooden, round coffee table is simply amazing and it’s hard to deny its charming beauty.   

6. Extra unique wooden side table

Preller Clifton, DV8 Architects DV8 Architects Modern living room
DV8 Architects

Preller Clifton

DV8 Architects
DV8 Architects
DV8 Architects

Side tables are always handy. If it’s not the traditional style or basic look you want then have yours custom designed. There are so many designs to choose from, but your interior designer will work with you to find out your preferred taste.   

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. A TV and trinkets unit

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you’re not looking to hang your TV on the wall, then go for a wooden TV stand. Some people also opt to turn it into a book shelve and thus they can use it for both purposes and increase value   

8. Unique wooden draws under basin in the bathroom

homify Eclectic style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

This rustic antique-like chest of drawers underneath a bathroom basin is a wonderful addition to a country home.   

9. Wooden dining table and chairs

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Whether you live in a beach cottage, or in a modern loft deep within the heart of the city centre, you can add some wooden textures. A wooden dining table and chairs is a beautiful and appealing furniture choice for any home.   

10. Modular wooden dressing room wardrobe

Dressing room Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Classic style dressing room White
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Dressing room

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Incorporating a stylish wardrobe into your apartment or house is a beautiful and chic look. Using classic wood finishes simply adds to the stylish flair.   

11. Wood-framed artwork

Apartment Hout, Liam Mooney studio Liam Mooney studio Living room
Liam Mooney studio

Apartment Hout

Liam Mooney studio
Liam Mooney studio
Liam Mooney studio

You can’t go wrong with adorning your walls and even your selected feature wall with some wood-framed art pieces. It’s beautiful, it’s earthy, it’s something to add to your home.   

12. A bespoke wooden floor lamp stand

Apartment Hout, Liam Mooney studio Liam Mooney studio Study/office
Liam Mooney studio

Apartment Hout

Liam Mooney studio
Liam Mooney studio
Liam Mooney studio

What’s better than having signature designs in your home? This beautifully crafted wooden floor lamp stand stands out for its intriguing looks.   

13. Custom-designed wooden kitchen island and floating shelves

Apartment Hout, Liam Mooney studio Liam Mooney studio Kitchen
Liam Mooney studio

Apartment Hout

Liam Mooney studio
Liam Mooney studio
Liam Mooney studio

For a rustic “boho” designed home, tap into your love for wood grains and textures as seen in this cosy kitchen.   

14. Antique chest of draws for your bedroom or hallway

Apartment Hout, Liam Mooney studio Liam Mooney studio Living room
Liam Mooney studio

Apartment Hout

Liam Mooney studio
Liam Mooney studio
Liam Mooney studio

Finish your home with a stylish and custom chest of draws for your hallway or bedroom. Here are some tips for Scandinavian interior design            

12 Affordable fresh ideas for your living room and dining room
Does these wooden furnishings and decor appeal to your wood inspired designs?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks