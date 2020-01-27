14 Great looking wooden furniture that you’d be tempted to have in your home

Tap into nature and enjoy the pros of repurposed material. One way to do this is with wooden furniture. What’s great about wooden furniture?
While a pergola may not be regarded as a furniture item, it is worth having as part of your outdoor entertainment area. See how beautiful this pergola just makes everything? Neutral and one with nature.
This great-looking vintage display table doubles as a work desk. It encapsulates European vintage design and adds a regal hint to the living space.
If your home is focused on more of a modern or contemporary interior design style, then a white wooden desk for your study is the perfect choice. This features beautiful contours and can be custom made.
Shoes for every occasion! With so many shoes to choose from, it’s great to add an organised shoe rack to help save time as you get ready for your day. This one is made from wood materials.
You can opt to add that special look to your signature design style for your living room by using custom-made furniture. This wooden, round coffee table is simply amazing and it’s hard to deny its charming beauty.
Side tables are always handy. If it’s not the traditional style or basic look you want then have yours custom designed. There are so many designs to choose from, but your interior designer will work with you to find out your preferred taste.
If you’re not looking to hang your TV on the wall, then go for a wooden TV stand. Some people also opt to turn it into a book shelve and thus they can use it for both purposes and increase value
This rustic antique-like chest of drawers underneath a bathroom basin is a wonderful addition to a country home.
Whether you live in a beach cottage, or in a modern loft deep within the heart of the city centre, you can add some wooden textures. A wooden dining table and chairs is a beautiful and appealing furniture choice for any home.
Incorporating a stylish wardrobe into your apartment or house is a beautiful and chic look. Using classic wood finishes simply adds to the stylish flair.
You can’t go wrong with adorning your walls and even your selected feature wall with some wood-framed art pieces. It’s beautiful, it’s earthy, it’s something to add to your home.
What’s better than having signature designs in your home? This beautifully crafted wooden floor lamp stand stands out for its intriguing looks.
For a rustic “boho” designed home, tap into your love for wood grains and textures as seen in this cosy kitchen.
