Garden: 10 seating ideas you can create in one weekend

If you're looking to improve your garden then installing a seating area could be the ultimate solution—it's relatively easy and equally low maintenance.

The average homeowner has probably spent a great deal of time and effort to ensure that their home is amazing, from choosing the correct colour scheme, style, decor, design features to tracking down accessories that will make their interior attractive and unusual. However, the garden of the home may have been forgotten or neglected during this process.

While home decor is an ongoing development, if your garden area is spacious, it can be an extension of the interior! These 10 amazing ideas compiled by the homify team, will have you rethinking your boring and dull garden in no time, adding some comfortable seating regardless of whether your style is chic and modern, or rustic and vintage.