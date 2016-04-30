Penthouse Perfection

A fantastic penthouse with a swimming pool - now that's something that good movies often include. But how often do we get to enjoy a virtual tour of a beautiful home with a simple paradise like appeal?

It's not only large and luxurious houses that have a swimming pool incorporated into the design. This home by the excellent Japanese architecture firm Prosper Design is located within a resort and has a cosy atmosphere of a beautiful private house. With all the modern amenities, great design and natural sunlight incorporated into the structure… this home is elegantly fascinating in every way.