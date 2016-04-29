Floor Styles that Stand Out!

Is your flooring in need of a major upgrade? Your tiles are loose and maybe even falling apart? So why not opt for a floor style that is updated, chic, modern and elegant? Something long lasting, with easy care instructions and maintenance?

Make your home eye catching and attractive and altogether stylish in a trend that suits the personal character of your home. There are definitely more interesting ways to have creative floors in your home. From natural wooden planks, to fantastic laminated flooring and even more rustic options, such as tiles with character, stone tiles for that extra cool atmosphere and bricks… a great option for the outdoors. Let's explore this Ideabook, so you can choose which floor style best suits your home.