Floor Styles that Stand Out!

Is your flooring in need of a major upgrade? Your tiles are loose and maybe even falling apart? So why not opt for a floor style that is updated, chic, modern and elegant? Something long lasting, with easy care instructions and maintenance?
Make your home eye catching and attractive and altogether stylish in a trend that suits the personal character of your home. There are definitely more interesting ways to have creative floors in your home. From natural wooden planks, to fantastic laminated flooring and even more rustic options, such as tiles with character, stone tiles for that extra cool atmosphere and bricks… a great option for the outdoors. Let's explore this Ideabook, so you can choose which floor style best suits your home.
A beautiful wooden floor. Now that's a stylish home decor option that has a trendy appeal! This floor style is great in any home, whether you overall decor is simple and modern to shabby chic. The style goes perfectly with exposed brick walls as seen in this example.
The floor seems to have an unvarnished rustic finish, but the final touches are your own choice! This floor decor option will make your home feel more in touch with nature, add an inviting and cosy effect and make it stylish. The options of wood are pretty endless too, from the more expensive and more difficult to find, to the cheaper options that are often readily available. So pick what suits your budget too.
If the real wood option is far out of your price range, but you still want that natural look and feel, then perhaps laminated wooden floors might be the solution to your problem. This type of flooring looks a lot like wood and can make a great flooring option throughout your home! It's easy to clean and maintain and with proper care will last for years.
It's durable and inexpensive, with a wood like finish! This option will create a comfortable interior to your home and can be easily installed by following the instructions. There are some really fantastic colour options available too, so pick anything from beech to oak and you will be surprised by the results! If you need tips to care for your laminated flooring, then It’s time laminate flooring got a second chance is a great read for you.
A natural stone option in a bathroom, now that sounds just perfect. It's a durable option, with a classic and rustic vibe that presents a more traditional approach to home decor. It's a floor style that easy to maintain and does not need any varnish or polish to protect the surface from stains. A natural stone floor is also great for areas that are prone to a yearlong summer… keeping your interior noticeably cooler.
This flooring option just needs a quick mop once in a while to keep it looking fresh and squeaky clean. This example in the image shows the perfect way of using different colour gradations to create a fantastic and interesting colour scheme.
There is nothing more elegant than luxurious marble floors in your home. However, real marble seems to be pretty pricey if you would like to include it throughout your home, so how about opting for a flooring style that is a little easier on your pocket… faux marble.
The painting technique of faux marbling is when a surface such as wood or stone is painted to give it a polished marble shine, however, if that's not an option you would consider, then how about cultured marble? This is through mixing ground marble and resin and is far more affordable than the real thing! It's just as stunning though.
While tiles are cheapest option for your home floor, it may be worthwhile to go with a design that has a bit more character and style then that monochromatic option that you were considering? These colourful rustic tiles add a truly fascinating designer feature to your home.
If you are in love with everything Mediterranean then these mismatched tiles might just complete that decor experience you were going for. The shapes and patterns are so unusual and unique, but that's exactly what makes it so attractive! How about this option from Equipe Ceramicas?
Have you ever thought about incorporating country style into your home? Then a brick floor for that outdoor entertaining area might just be perfect! Recreate a great outdoor space at your patio, veranda or even pergola with a brick floor!
However, it is important to remember that this option is not that easy to maintain, it requires regular maintenance and cleaning and it also takes a long time to dry, so consider how often you use the area during the rainy season. But, if you let the grass grow beneath it, as seen in the image the effect is absolutely amazing!