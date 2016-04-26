6 sneaky ideas to get the best of small space living

Living in a small space is a sign of the times. Sustainability, high rentals and increased population density may leave you feeling like you live in a shoe box.
If you live on your own, it may be OK, but if you live with a room mate or your partner, it could get very frustrating. Only one person can be in the kitchen at a time, the bathroom is a bit of a squeeze and there simply isn't enough cupboard space for all of your personal items.
Which is why today at homify, we are going to show you a few sneaky ideas to get the best of small space living. You'll feel like you live in a mansion after reading this…
The first and most important trick when it comes to living in a small space is to make the absolute most of vertical space. Your walls are an untapped resource for storage, decor and design.
Adding shelves to your wall, under the ceiling if necessary so that you don't bump them when you walk past, is a wonderful tip. Use these shelves to store books, ornaments, candles, photographs and vases of flowers.
In this design, by We Do Wood, you can see how shelves are not only functional, but they add a gorgeous decor element into any room or space. You can mix and match shelves, recycle old CD racks or wine crates to create these shelves and paint them whatever colour you please. The opportunities are endless!
You can also create shelves in the corner of a room, using up space that would otherwise go wasted. The kitchen, for example, is a wonderful place to do this.
Use these shelves to store condiments, cutlery and crockery, especially if you don't have too much space in the kitchen cupboards.
The space behind the doors is another area that often goes under-utilised. Yet there is so much that you can do with it!
Place a hanging rod behind the door and use it to store all of your towels or chunky jackets and coats.
In the bathroom, using the back of the door for towels will free up room in the bathroom itself, so both of you can brush your teeth at the same time. Utilising the back of the front door for coats, scarves and hats will also free up room in the hallway, allow more space for those entering and exiting the home.
The space under the bed is probably one of the most under-utilised space in the whole, entire house. It's not just good for gathering dust!
The space under the bed is fantastic for storage as well as a minimalist design, which is what you should go for when it comes to a small home. Minimalist means only including functional decor items and furniture in a space. When you don't have much space to work with, this is fantastic and looks so clean and neat!
Install drawers under your bed and use it to store your underwear, shoes or handbags. You can also use the space under the stairs to store your suitcases.
Don't you love this mirror, by Mirrors by Ottilie?
Mirrors create depth and volume in a space, making it seem so much bigger than it really is. Why? Because the mirrors reflect the room back on itself! The bigger the mirror the better.
Use mirrors in bathrooms, bedrooms, living rooms, dining rooms and even kitchens. They can be placed on cupboard doors or hung on the walls. They can even rest gently on the floor, like the one in this design.
Choose a frame for your mirror that suits the decor style of your home. This white frame, for example, is very soft and classic, fitting perfectly into the very pretty living room.
There is no need to try and squeeze all of your clothes, shoes and jackets into the cupboards in your bedroom, when you have an unused room going to waste. Transform it in to a fancy and modern walk in closet! You'll feel like you're a star in Sex and the City.
Install some modern and trendy cupboards and rails in the room and make sure it's painted a lovely, warm colour. You want getting dressed everyday to feel inspirational. We love the white and grey colours used here in this design by RASH_Studio.
Include a long mirror in this room so that you can check out your outfit before you leave the house. Be sure to also include some lovely lamps in this space, for flattering light!
Last but not least, you can opt for pull down furniture to ensure that you are making the most of the floor space available to you.
Pull down furniture can include beds that fold up into the wall, beds that become sofas, tables that slide out from underneath counter tops and chairs that seem to appear from nowhere!
Remember that where there is a will, there is a way so be smart about the furniture that you buy when it comes to your small home. Don't clutter or crowd it and opt for smaller, lighter pieces rather than heavy, chunky pieces. Also choose light colours for the walls and floors—you don't want to feel like you are living in a cave!