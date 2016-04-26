6 sneaky ideas to get the best of small space living

Living in a small space is a sign of the times. Sustainability, high rentals and increased population density may leave you feeling like you live in a shoe box.

If you live on your own, it may be OK, but if you live with a room mate or your partner, it could get very frustrating. Only one person can be in the kitchen at a time, the bathroom is a bit of a squeeze and there simply isn't enough cupboard space for all of your personal items.

Which is why today at homify, we are going to show you a few sneaky ideas to get the best of small space living. You'll feel like you live in a mansion after reading this…