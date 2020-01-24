Your browser is out-of-date.

12 Affordable fresh ideas for your living room and dining room

Luxurious Clifton Apartment, Inhouse Inhouse Modern living room
Your living room and dining room are probably one of the most frequented areas of your home. With time, we tend to get tired of the same look or design for that matter. We understand what you’re going through and that’s why our professionals at homify are here to help.

Adding a few new pieces of decor here, paired with some eye-catching furniture there can already do the world of change to your living spaces. Here’s what we have for you!  

1. Art and creative pieces on a feature wall: Dining room

Barcelona Apartment, ARRCC ARRCC Eclectic style dining room
ARRCC

Barcelona Apartment

ARRCC
ARRCC
ARRCC

Your dining room is a wonderful place to sit and have a bite with the family. You can make it look even better with a themed or feature wall. Artwork such as paintings and unique sculptures are a fine touch to any home’s dining and living space.   

2. Add a very large mirror for effect: Dining room

HOUSE I ATLANTIC SEABOARD, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Modern dining room
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

HOUSE I ATLANTIC SEABOARD, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

Mirrors are grand, chic and add just the right amount of stylish flair to many living spaces. You can use a large mirror in your dining room and let it reflect the light and views around you. It’s a nice addition to what would’ve been a “plain-Jane” wall.   

3. Tapping into neutral elements: Living room

HOUSE I ATLANTIC SEABOARD, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

HOUSE I ATLANTIC SEABOARD, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

You can’t go wrong with natural colours. Interior design experts often make use of neutral colours to help blend brighter or stronger colours more seamlessly. This living room boasts chic neutral finishes like that wooden table and the stone wall cladding.   

4. Alfresco dining: Dining room

HOUSE I CAMPS BAY, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Patios
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

HOUSE I CAMPS BAY, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

Create an alfresco dining space. With your dining room set on the balcony or patio, you'll save on space indoors. 

5. Add built-in shelves with beautiful pieces: Living room

THE VILLA I FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN, MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Living room
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

THE VILLA I FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

This rustic house by professional architects in Cape Town doesn’t waste any space and is crafted with attention to detail. Add some slim floating shelves to your living room and adorn them with books and beautiful art or decor pieces.   

6. Add unique lighting: Living room

152 Waterkant , GSQUARED architects GSQUARED architects Living room
GSQUARED architects

152 Waterkant

GSQUARED architects
GSQUARED architects
GSQUARED architects

Lighting plays a valuable role in interior design and decor. Sprucing up your living room and other living spaces with great-looking lights will have a wonderful effect. Whether you’re opting for floor lamps, wall lights, hanging chandeliers or simple down lights, it changes the way your space looks.   

7. Build a fireplace: Living room

Camps Bay House 1, GSQUARED architects GSQUARED architects Living room Engineered Wood Wood effect
GSQUARED architects

Camps Bay House 1

GSQUARED architects
GSQUARED architects
GSQUARED architects

A fireplace adds the right amount of comfort and warmth into living spaces that it’s the perfect addition to your living room.   

8. Let it flow into the outdoors: Living room

Plettenberg Bay - Beach House, DV8 Architects DV8 Architects Modern living room
DV8 Architects

Plettenberg Bay—Beach House

DV8 Architects
DV8 Architects
DV8 Architects

This is a neat example of how interior designers incorporated beautiful flow with this living room as it stretches towards an enclosed patio.   

9. Make it with panoramic views: Living room

Ellerman Villa 2, DV8 Architects DV8 Architects Commercial spaces Hotels
DV8 Architects

Ellerman Villa 2

DV8 Architects
DV8 Architects
DV8 Architects

Regular walls are fine, but it doesn’t give you that same awe-inspiring feeling as seen with glass wall curtains. Add large glass windows to your living room and enjoy a beautiful view with your guests.   

10. Add beautiful green plants: Dining room

Project: Volstruis Ave, Yzerfontein, de Beyer Design Studio de Beyer Design Studio Eclectic style dining room Dining Room,dining chair,dining table,ceiling lamp,kitchen cabinet,custom,custom-made shelves,potted plants,natural,concrete flooring
de Beyer Design Studio

Project: Volstruis Ave, Yzerfontein

de Beyer Design Studio
de Beyer Design Studio
de Beyer Design Studio

Plants are good for the environment and they also bring a ray of invigorating life to your dining room and other living spaces. It is perfect as centrepieces on the table or as a large pot plant on the floor.   

11. Background wall with themed photography: Dining room

Avenue Fresnaye Villa, Jenny Mills Architects Jenny Mills Architects Modern dining room dining room,comtemporary
Jenny Mills Architects

Avenue Fresnaye Villa

Jenny Mills Architects
Jenny Mills Architects
Jenny Mills Architects

This dining room boasts excellent grey and black scale contrasts making it intriguing. You can also complement the layout of furnishings with themed photography on the wall.   

12. Must-have comfortable seating: Living room

Luxurious Clifton Apartment, Inhouse Inhouse Modern living room
Inhouse

Luxurious Clifton Apartment

Inhouse
Inhouse
Inhouse

Since the living room forms the main part of the home for entertaining, make sure that you’ve got some comfy seats for your guests.

Check out this ideabook for more decor and interior inspiration.   

How will you spruce up your living room and dining room spaces in your home?

