12 Affordable fresh ideas for your living room and dining room

Your living room and dining room are probably one of the most frequented areas of your home. With time, we tend to get tired of the same look or design for that matter. We understand what you’re going through and that’s why our professionals at homify are here to help.
Adding a few new pieces of decor here, paired with some eye-catching furniture there can already do the world of change to your living spaces. Here’s what we have for you!
Your dining room is a wonderful place to sit and have a bite with the family. You can make it look even better with a themed or feature wall. Artwork such as paintings and unique sculptures are a fine touch to any home’s dining and living space.
Mirrors are grand, chic and add just the right amount of stylish flair to many living spaces. You can use a large mirror in your dining room and let it reflect the light and views around you. It’s a nice addition to what would’ve been a “plain-Jane” wall.
You can’t go wrong with natural colours. Interior design experts often make use of neutral colours to help blend brighter or stronger colours more seamlessly. This living room boasts chic neutral finishes like that wooden table and the stone wall cladding.
Create an alfresco dining space. With your dining room set on the balcony or patio, you'll save on space indoors.
This rustic house by professional architects in Cape Town doesn’t waste any space and is crafted with attention to detail. Add some slim floating shelves to your living room and adorn them with books and beautiful art or decor pieces.
Lighting plays a valuable role in interior design and decor. Sprucing up your living room and other living spaces with great-looking lights will have a wonderful effect. Whether you’re opting for floor lamps, wall lights, hanging chandeliers or simple down lights, it changes the way your space looks.
A fireplace adds the right amount of comfort and warmth into living spaces that it’s the perfect addition to your living room.
This is a neat example of how interior designers incorporated beautiful flow with this living room as it stretches towards an enclosed patio.
Regular walls are fine, but it doesn’t give you that same awe-inspiring feeling as seen with glass wall curtains. Add large glass windows to your living room and enjoy a beautiful view with your guests.
Plants are good for the environment and they also bring a ray of invigorating life to your dining room and other living spaces. It is perfect as centrepieces on the table or as a large pot plant on the floor.
This dining room boasts excellent grey and black scale contrasts making it intriguing. You can also complement the layout of furnishings with themed photography on the wall.
Since the living room forms the main part of the home for entertaining, make sure that you’ve got some comfy seats for your guests.
Check out this ideabook for more decor and interior inspiration.