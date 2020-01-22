Your browser is out-of-date.

7 Large houses that are rustic, modern and perfect for large families

Nettleton 199, ARRCC ARRCC Eclectic style houses
Having a big family isn’t easy. Bigger means more of everything and with that said, a large home is in order for a large family.

We took the time to compile an inspirational ideabook to give you some great ideas of the perfect family home. These houses will accommodate your large family’s need for space and comfort.

The professionals at homify work alongside their clients to help create the perfect homes.  

1. Contemporary and chic

Project Stellenbosch, Dear Zania Interiors Dear Zania Interiors Modern houses
Dear Zania Interiors

Project Stellenbosch

Dear Zania Interiors
Dear Zania Interiors
Dear Zania Interiors

Contemporary homes aren’t everybody’s taste in design style. Yet for those that “heart” this look, then this might be your dream home. This beautiful house is a double volume duplex, crafted with fine finishes paying homage to the environment. The designer used repurposed materials to create this lovely abode.   

Roca Llisa, ARRCC ARRCC Modern houses
ARRCC

Roca Llisa

ARRCC
ARRCC
ARRCC

2. Art deco redefined for a large family

Roca Llisa, ARRCC ARRCC Modern houses
ARRCC

Roca Llisa

ARRCC
ARRCC
ARRCC

During the Art Deco period (1908-1935), architects and artists expressed their love for creativity and design. This was eminent in building structures and artwork. Art deco was often shrouded in unique materials, patterns such as geometric lines and natural elements.

This deluxe family home is a modern-day Art Deco inspired beauty. It offers a large family plenty of space, entertainment areas, and the freedom of privacy.   

3. Ultra-modern

Nettleton 199, ARRCC ARRCC Eclectic style houses
ARRCC

Nettleton 199

ARRCC
ARRCC
ARRCC

This ultra-modern home expresses a gorgeous sense of continuous flow, straight lines, and is the ideal home for a large uptown family.

The large glass windows allow for natural light to filter through during the day. The light extends onward giving the place a warm and welcoming feel to it. The house is also complete with the perfect interior design flair that is fit for dramatic, yet tasteful appeal.   

4. Simple yet effective

House Shenck Rerh, Rudman Visagie Rudman Visagie Modern houses
Rudman Visagie

House Shenck Rerh

Rudman Visagie
Rudman Visagie
Rudman Visagie

This home, although not as lavish and flamboyant as the previous houses listed in this ideabook, it still checks all the boxes. This large family home offers double volume for optimum entertainment and comfort. The decor is modern and on-trend which to us is a winning choice.   

5. A Mediterranean delight

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Eclectic style houses
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

The Mediterranean is a favourite destination for tourists looking to enjoy sun in summer and don’t mind the cold of a wet winter. This large family home is inspired by its undeniable Mediterranean finishes.

Terracotta with plastered walls and a curved metal staircase are just some of the notable features. Furthermore, the house offers a large family a warm and comfortable abode on any given day.   

6. The country house family

Western Exterior View Tim Ziehl Architects Country style house Cape Dutch Gables,Timber Shutters
Tim Ziehl Architects

Western Exterior View

Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects

You can’t go wrong living in the peaceful tranquillity of the countryside. This farm style country house provides beautiful landscape views and vineyards that stretch far and wide. Nestled in the calm of nature, you can imagine just how rustic and appealing is the decor that completes this lovely home.   

7. Industrial living lifestyle

House Bloemfontein, FAME Projects FAME Projects Pool
FAME Projects

House Bloemfontein

FAME Projects
FAME Projects
FAME Projects

Industrial houses are ideal and not harmful to nature. These homes as seen here are often made from used and recycled materials. The technology and design often make them self-sustaining, and aesthetically appealing in every way.

This property provides double volume with two levels to maximise the use of floor space.

If you can’t move to a larger home, how about an extension? Here’s what you need to know about home extensions.   

Do these houses inspire you to tap into your creativity and create the ideal family home?

