The R500k patio and pool design by Rykon Construction

Our daily dose of inspiration comes from Rykon Construction, the efficient home-building team located in Johannesburg. Established back in 2001, this building company has become one of South Africa’s leading professionals when it comes to construction.
Three divisions operate at Rykon Construction, each consisting of its own devoted team flourishing in their unique area: Construction, Roofing, and Maintenance. Together, these teams are committed to unparalleled results for projects such as houses, alterations to existing structures, and renovations and extensions.
The Rykon Construction project we’re viewing today? House Frankel: a brand-new patio and pool renovation worth half a million rand.
South Africans understand the value of any structure or feature that promotes al fresco entertaining, socialising, and/or relaxing. And that is exactly what makes this pool-and-patio design, located only a few feet away from the main house, such a blessing for this household. Not to mention what it means for the property's value…
But let's take some steps back to see the patio in its very early construction stage. Note that the pool's already well underway and one can already start appreciating its modern design with that clean look, steps, space for lounging / outdoor furniture, etc.
But what about an unexpected drizzle? Or to keep that hot South African sun out? That's the beauty of the patio's roof!
And note the other very successful feature slowly coming to life here: the outdoor half-wall unit for a practical braai area / sink space / kitchen counter.
With the design finished (and the water already in), it's hard not to imagine these fortunate homeowners indulging in lazy sunny days by the pool. Or perhaps how you'd furnish / decorate this dreamy outdoor spot. Some potted plants? A lounger or two? What about an outdoor bench with oversized cushions for maximum comfort?
How would you decorate this poolside spot?
The clean-cut design of the pool brilliantly flows into the adjoining patio, with both structures adding so much more space and potential to the house.
And since the house has those majestic glass doors, it's a simple matter of swinging them open to make this dream-like outdoor spot become one with the interiors.
Not quite 100% finished, yet the must-have elements are all here—not to mention one eye-catching lighting fixture to cast some glow (and illuminating style) on any outdoor event that will be enjoyed here after sundown.
Speaking of delightful projects still underway, have you heard about The high-class home (in progress) by Spegash Interiors?