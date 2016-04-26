The Grand White Delight

Rita Albuquerque Architects & Interiors, expert Brazilian designers, have designed a grand white home that will leave you drooling. Spacious rooms, double-storey architecture, clean lines, cutting edge style and modern magic translates into this gorgeous home.
This is a project that is worthy of awards. Their other project is just as impressive.
But today we are focusing on this beautiful, grand white home. We are going to explore the space inside and out.
From the get-go, we can see just how grand and gorgeous this home is. The exterior is subtle, yet elegant with a large, double-storey design. There is a lot of texture and depth, with sections of this home hollowed out, including where the upstairs balcony is positioned and where the downstairs garage is positioned.
The designers have gone for a very subtle colour, which looks slightly pink under the light. Subtle exterior colours, especially for larger homes, is a great tip.
Lighting is also so incredibly important—look at how it changes the whole look and feel of this home! Position lights so that they enhance your garden and the structure of your home. They are also functional too, allowing you to find your way to the front door, no matter how late at night it is.
The exterior lawn and garden is also beautifully manicured—a must for any home. Remember that the exterior is the first impression people get of your house and you want it to be perfect!
The living room is so elegantly pulled together, with each feature working in harmony with one another, that we don't even know where to begin.
For starters, you'll notice that the designers have stuck to their subtle and neutral base, with cream walls and white tiled floors. This is complemented by the white sofa and other white pieces of furniture. Without any other colours, however, this would end up looking quite clinical.
So the designers have then included a soft brown rug, colourful cushions, a pot plant, some chocolate brown tables and, of course, a beautiful painting.
Artwork can change the whole look and feel of a room, enhancing its personality and ambiance.
The curtains used in this space are the final touch, adding to the very soft and classic living room experience. They allow light to filter in, while still keeping the room cool.
The bedroom of this home is expansive, comfortable and cozy—a true haven from the rest of the world.
Again we get that soft pink glow that we've seen both outside and inside the house. This is achieved by adding touches of soft pinks to the room, which enhance the white tiled floors. Have a look at this ideabook on how colours influence your bedroom.
The walls are very interesting in this space. The designers have used wallpaper to add a very subtle pattern to the wall, which is enhanced by a panel that runs above the bed from the floor to the ceiling.
Lighting is also incredibly important. Your bedroom should feel like a cocoon so you don't want bright lights blasting down from the ceiling. Rather opt for soft lamps or lanterns in your bedroom, which will create a very romantic light!
In the kitchen, we can see a move away from the softer colours. The designers have gone for white, steel and granite—very sleek materials and finishes. They've then added bold red appliances to the space to create a very retro space that stands out from the rest of the house.
Granite counter tops are a fantastic addition to any kitchen space so if you have the opportunity to install them, go for it. They're durable, easy to clean and you can chop on them. What else do you need?
Have a look through these kitchen products for inspiration for your own home!
The dining room is where we end our tour because it gives us the perfect view of how this home truly comes together.
The granite staircase and glass stair rail are absolutely magnificent, creating that
grand factor. You expect to see royalty coming down these stairs.
The designers have included subtle elegance throughout this space, however. Look at the very traditional and very artfully placed armchair in the corner of the room.
The dining room features a soft wooden table with creamy, white chairs. This furniture is illuminated by the beautiful and bold silver lights that hang from the ceiling. Lighting is crucial in a dining room, as you want to create a soft glow while guests are enjoying their dinner.
You'll also notice that there are vases of colourful flowers in this room—a natural form of decor that enhances any space.
You may also be interested in these tips on Making your dining room a delicacy.