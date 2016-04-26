The Grand White Delight

From the get-go, we can see just how grand and gorgeous this home is. The exterior is subtle, yet elegant with a large, double-storey design. There is a lot of texture and depth, with sections of this home hollowed out, including where the upstairs balcony is positioned and where the downstairs garage is positioned.

The designers have gone for a very subtle colour, which looks slightly pink under the light. Subtle exterior colours, especially for larger homes, is a great tip.

Lighting is also so incredibly important—look at how it changes the whole look and feel of this home! Position lights so that they enhance your garden and the structure of your home. They are also functional too, allowing you to find your way to the front door, no matter how late at night it is.

The exterior lawn and garden is also beautifully manicured—a must for any home. Remember that the exterior is the first impression people get of your house and you want it to be perfect!