Against the tide: Reasons why you should get a one-wall kitchen

Kitchen planners have to consider who kitchens will be used before planning its layout. There are three main points of use in any kitchen, namely the stove, sink and refrigerator.

As previously mentioned, although the kitchen work triangle has been widely proven to be the most effective way to arrange your kitchen, it is not always a viable option. This layout refers to the refrigerator, sink and stove being placed in such a manner that an imagined triangle forms between them, meaning that you can move with equal ease from anyone of these main points to either of the other two.

This type of ergonomic design can be translated to one-wall kitchen as well, with a little forethought. Thinking of meal preparation and cooking logically, people usually go from the fridge to take out the food, move to the sink to wash it, and then to the stove to cook it. So, if you line up your one-wall kitchen in this order, you should be able to get just as much efficacy out of it. This placement of the sink in the middle also allows for convenient clean-up from either of the either two points.

Just make sure to leave counter space on both sides of the stovetop, as this is an important safety precaution.