The House With the Best Pool

Designed by Brazilian architects A/ZERO, this is a home that's about to set your heart on fire.

Bold, sexy and attractive, it also features the best pool on the block.

But before we show you the pièce de résistance, we are going to take you on a tour of the home, inside out, where you will see how the designers have combined family home comforts with modern design.

You'll also notice that there is a theme of natural beauty throughout the house, where the designers have chosen to incorporate plants and nature subtly in just about every room.

As A.L Kennedy said, “A good roast of sun, it slows you, lets you relax–and out here if there's anything wrong, you can see it coming with bags of time to do what's next. This is the place and the weather for peace, for the cultivation of a friendly mind.”