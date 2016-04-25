The House With the Best Pool

Designed by Brazilian architects A/ZERO, this is a home that's about to set your heart on fire.
Bold, sexy and attractive, it also features the best pool on the block.
But before we show you the pièce de résistance, we are going to take you on a tour of the home, inside out, where you will see how the designers have combined family home comforts with modern design.
You'll also notice that there is a theme of natural beauty throughout the house, where the designers have chosen to incorporate plants and nature subtly in just about every room.
Our first view of the home is of the exterior, where we can see subtle cream colours have been used, complementing the wooden garage door.
We can also see there's some depth and volume to this home, where there are a few levels above the first-storey.
The designers have included a detailed mail box and a simple number design, keeping the whole look and feel very subtle and serene.
If we go inside, we can see immediately that plants play an important role in this home. The designers have created a flowerbed, with beautiful tall plants, right along the length of this space.
Behind it, there is a large living space, comprised of two living rooms and a dining room. This living space is open plan, which is very modern and very social. It allows for the whole family to spend time in one area, without disturbing each other's activities.
The interior design of the house is very neutral with white tiled floors, glass doors and white walls. This creates a very classic and sleek look. It also allows the designer to incorporate colours, tones and textures into the space—like a blank canvas ready to be decorated!
If we move into the living room, we can see how large glass doors open up the living space onto the living space on the patio. This is a wonderful, open design, allowing the rooms to flow onto one another.
Gorgeous, modern design doesn't mean compromising on comfort, however. We can see that this family have a fantastic media system to watch their favourite sport, movies and television shows. There are also cushy sofas on which to curl up and read a book.
The bookshelf and tables in this space are white, matching the walls and floors. This creates a very light look and feel, which works wonderfully with the natural light that filters into this space. We also love how the designers have used the shelves for family photographs and ornaments, which isn't as heavy or chunky as shelves lined with books.
The dining room is a true example of modern and sophisticated design, with a stylish glass dining room table, creamy white chairs and walls that are a very light grey-purple. These colours and materials work together for a very elegant look and feel.
Don't you love these two beautiful ornaments on the dining room table? Character and charm!
The light is also worth noting. Lighting is a really important factor in a living room, because it creates romance and ambiance. When you have guests over, you don't want them to feel like they are sitting under a spotlight. Opt for a light like this that can provide a soft glow.
We know that you are eager to see the swimming pool, but we are nearly there!
First let's just have a sneak peek into the kitchen, where rich chocolate brown kitchen cabinets and sleek black counter tops complement the cream walls. The sleek silver appliances are the cherry on top!
You'll also notice that the upper kitchen cupboards feature mirrored doors. This is a great tip for any home! Include mirrors in the kitchen, living room, dining room and even the bedroom to make the space look bigger than it is!
Do you agree that the swimming pool is the best on the block? It's round! And it looks so blue next to the gorgeous white flooring and the beautiful big palm trees. This is a space where you can play with the kids, sip cocktails, host braai's and enjoy the nature that surrounds you.
A swimming pool is a wonderful addition to any family home. It's an excuse to stay away from the television and appreciate the fresh air.
Everything about this home is sleek and functional, with modern finishes and a cozy look and feel!