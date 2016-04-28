​A Modern Change For A Rustic Charmer

Today on homify 360°, we set off to Onil, a small town located in the province of Alicante, Spain. Here is where DMP Architects took control of a 65-square metre house to transform it into a deliciously modern space fit for the family of the 21st century.
This transformation was actually the second remodelling that this house underwent, the first one happening 10 years ago. While the first renovation was to take advantage of every bit of space available in this house, the most recent changes sought to improve the functionality and quality of the spaces by incorporating subtle changes and new materials.
Let’s see the end result!
We are greeted by the new face of the newly renovated house. A charming stone staircase leads us to the first floor, which is also where the main entrance is located.
We love how appealing the exterior surfaces are: rustic stone coated in a calm cream tone, with a delicate portion of warm timber added for aesthetic effect. And just notice how quaint the green vegetation looks when combined with those rustic surfaces of the house.
The peninsula, which lightly separates the kitchen from the adjoining living room, is one of the newly added elements.
The latte brown hues of the wooden floor are a perfect addition to this rustic-style house. And what would contrast better with the floor than a snow white coating for the kitchen cupboards?
It is interesting to note how contemporary and modern the kitchen cabinets are compared to the charms of the facade that are a delightful throwback to the rustic styles of yesteryear.
A glance into the kitchen reveals the countertop surface from up close. The new materials chosen for this design definitely brings a sense of elegance and sobriety to the house, upping the scales in the favour of both modern aesthetics and brightness.
How often do you see table lamps placed on kitchen countertops? We love this special addition, as it adds a sense of home to this kitchen environment.
Taking a few steps back from the kitchen allows us to see the living room which shares the open-plan layout with the kitchen. This is the centre of the house, as well as the social area, marked by the sloping ceilings which meet in the middle.
The beautiful chestnut wood continues to adorn the floor in the living room, joined by a delightful collection of different colours like crisp white, warm neutrals, ocean blue, and violet.
Here on homify we always love bookshelves, and that stunning addition against the wall presents the perfect space to flaunt a decadent collection of novels, magazines, trinkets, and other small decorative items.
Passing the bookshelf and making a left takes us down a short hall to the bathroom. Rumour has it that some marvellous marble might make an appearance here. Let’s discover if it’s true…
Along with the kitchen, the bathroom area holds up the modern levels of the house with perfection. And indeed, beautiful marble is included here, although only for the shower portion of the bathroom. The rest of the floor continues that delightful chestnut coating.
And lo and behold, the bathroom shares it open space with the bedroom.
Apparently it was the wish of the owners that their bedroom’s layout would allow their bed to face north and south, abiding by the rules of Feng Shui.
Notice the fact that the bathroom vanity and bedroom shelf wall are coated in the same timber, neatly tying both rooms together.
