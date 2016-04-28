​A Modern Change For A Rustic Charmer

Today on homify 360°, we set off to Onil, a small town located in the province of Alicante, Spain. Here is where DMP Architects took control of a 65-square metre house to transform it into a deliciously modern space fit for the family of the 21st century.

This transformation was actually the second remodelling that this house underwent, the first one happening 10 years ago. While the first renovation was to take advantage of every bit of space available in this house, the most recent changes sought to improve the functionality and quality of the spaces by incorporating subtle changes and new materials.

Let’s see the end result!