The gorgeous new patio by Rykon Construction

Since it was established back in 2001, Rykon Construction has evolved to become one of Johannesburg’s (and the country’s) busiest and seasoned house-building professionals. Aiding in its popularity and effectiveness is the fact that Rykon Construction presents three divisions, each consisting of its own unique team that focuses on a different vital area: Construction, Roofing, and Maintenance. Together, these divisions are committed to first-rate excellence for each and every project, whether it’s building a brand-new house, renovating an existing structure, or constructing an alteration or extension.
For today’s designer spotlight, we take a look at a Rykon Construction project (entitled ‘House Pinaard’) where the main aim was renovating an existing house and adding on a spacious patio.
The existing structure, a modern home, presented cosy interiors and a charming exterior look. However, since there was heaps of legroom to spare outdoors, taking full advantage of that big yard made perfect sense!
With scaffolding up and quite a few brick structures in place, the project is full underway.
Timber trusses for the ceiling, which will remain exposed once the roof has been added.
Although not quite finished yet, it doesn't take a genius to appreciate the amazing difference this spacious patio makes to the family's lifestyle.
Thanks to majestic folding doors, the new patio easily becomes part of the interiors (and vice versa) via the generous glass surfaces that quickly zig-zag open.
Finished! With adequate legroom for an outdoor dining area (and there's still space left for some additional furnishings and decorations, if so required), the new covered patio flawlessly flows into the poolside terrace to conjure up a perfect outdoor socialising / entertaining space.
And let's not forget that it also goes a long way to making the interior seem much more spacious, as well as invite heaps of fresh air and garden views indoors.
