The gorgeous new patio by Rykon Construction

Since it was established back in 2001, Rykon Construction has evolved to become one of Johannesburg’s (and the country’s) busiest and seasoned house-building professionals. Aiding in its popularity and effectiveness is the fact that Rykon Construction presents three divisions, each consisting of its own unique team that focuses on a different vital area: Construction, Roofing, and Maintenance. Together, these divisions are committed to first-rate excellence for each and every project, whether it’s building a brand-new house, renovating an existing structure, or constructing an alteration or extension.

For today’s designer spotlight, we take a look at a Rykon Construction project (entitled ‘House Pinaard’) where the main aim was renovating an existing house and adding on a spacious patio.