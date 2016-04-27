The Multi-Purpose Paradise

We’re off to Mexico on homify 360° today, and we check in on a very unique creation by local architectural firm Grupo Arquidecture.
What is so special about this construction? Well, it is a family space that caters for every single individual in the house and his/her needs. From the music lover to the fitness freak, this layout contains the elements (and the space) to accommodate the typical needs of the modern family in a space that is a mere seven metres in width.
See how an open-floor plan is used to the max thanks to cleverly hidden furniture, secret doors, and ingenious layouts that make this house seem like a never-ending series of functional spaces. From a yoga studio to a living room, to a dining space and musical library, let’s see the layout magic that our architects have conjured up.
Viewed from outside, it is quite interesting to note how the different elements fit easily into one another, like a puzzle. The red wall structure (which boasts, without a doubt, the most striking colour in this entire setup) fits precisely into the height of the room, protruding to the outside garden. Walls, floors and ceilings combine perfectly to form shapes and rooms that are made up of different materials, like wood, metal and glass.
And it is clear that the interiors are made up of one spacious open plan, as we can see right through to the other yard.
Speaking of glass, those sliding doors that open up so generously ensure an abundance of natural light that dances throughout the interiors.
Here on homify, we always love beautiful colour combinations, whether they complement or contrast each other. And here in tropical Mexico, those colours seem even brighter and more spectacular than they would in any other country.
As noted, that red takes centre stage, playing beautifully together with the lush greens of the lawn and garden, and the warm tones of the wooden deck.
homify hint: Colour psychology tells us that red conveys drama, romance and passion. Vibrant reds can heighten the sense, while earthy red tones are used to create warmth and comfort. Interior designers and/or architects usually opt to use red for the dining area, as an accent colour on one wall, or as the main colour that pulls a small space together.
Open-floor plans have so many benefits, which is why a lot of designer and architects opt to use it in their layouts. However, when it comes to choosing a room divider that still allows you to enjoy that open-floor vibe, what better material to opt for than glass?
Notice how superbly a glass sliding door separates the two rooms above, yet still links both of them strongly without creating that ‘boxed in’ feeling.
Interestingly, the bathroom is located behind the double doors that make up the far left side of the red wall. But what exactly is the deal with all those doors? Are they closets?
Not at all! The easy-to-slide-doors are opened up to reveal a decadent music library.
This alcove space is also perfect for when it’s yoga time, allowing us to move that living room furniture slightly out of the way.
Changing our perspective ever so slightly allows us to see just how convenient this built-in storage area really is. It can house a myriad of CDs, DVDs, vinyls, or books.
And those counters present the perfect surface to place a nice flat-screen television to enjoy our multimedia collection in style.
Time to bid farewell to this stunner of a home, but let’s have one last backward glance as we leave out the backyard – and what a yard it turns out to be!
Clearly our architects for today are in the know when it comes to squeezing the most space out of environments. Just look at that elongated lawn – more than sufficient space to enjoy an afternoon picnic, or to have the children’s imaginations run away with them in backyard games.