The Multi-Purpose Paradise

We’re off to Mexico on homify 360° today, and we check in on a very unique creation by local architectural firm Grupo Arquidecture.

What is so special about this construction? Well, it is a family space that caters for every single individual in the house and his/her needs. From the music lover to the fitness freak, this layout contains the elements (and the space) to accommodate the typical needs of the modern family in a space that is a mere seven metres in width.

See how an open-floor plan is used to the max thanks to cleverly hidden furniture, secret doors, and ingenious layouts that make this house seem like a never-ending series of functional spaces. From a yoga studio to a living room, to a dining space and musical library, let’s see the layout magic that our architects have conjured up.