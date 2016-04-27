How To Choose The Right Curtains

Who doesn’t love visualising their dream home? Stunning wallpaper, king-size beds, plush seating for our indoor cinema… Yes, we really think of everything ranging from colour to style, décor and accessories when dreaming up the perfect home, yet too often we overlook little things that can make a big impact – such as window curtains.

But a curtain can go a long way in boosting your home’s aesthetic appeal – and you need not pay an arm and a leg. In addition, your curtains should never be an afterthought or an impulse purchase – they deserve the same attention that you give to your bed linen or dining chairs.

Why is that? Because picking the wrong curtains can ruin the appeal of your living room (or bedroom or study… ), resulting in a mismatched room that would have looked better had no curtain been added in the first place.

But seeing as this is homify and we adore style advice, see herewith some pointers to help you get the basics right for your curtain shopping.