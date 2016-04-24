Great easy ways to make your rented apartment feel like home

Moving into a rented apartment can feel a little bit strange. Other people have lived there before you, the colours and the style of the apartment weren't picked out by you and you may even be missing your last home.
But today at homify, we are going to show you how you can turn your rented apartment into a space that truly feels like your own. With a few touches here and there, you'll feel like you've lived in this space your whole entire life.
Let's go!
The first thing to do to truly make a home your own is to make it feel homely. You can do this by putting up some beautiful curtains, roman binds or sheer curtains.
The great thing about this is that no matter what the style of the windows or the room, you can use the curtains or blinds to transform the room into your own trendy haven. The best part? It's all about your preference!
If you like your rooms to be very light, opt for sheer curtains that will allow sunshine and a little breeze to filter into the space—ideal for living room spaces. For rooms that need to be darker at night, like the bedroom, opt for roman blinds or thick curtains.
Choose colours that complement the walls of the room. If the walls are very neutral, you can go for very bright or patterned curtains. If the walls are bright, opt for very neutral colours and blinds. Have fun!
Artwork is so incredibly personal and it can change the whole look and feel of a space. The best part? You can discover yourself in the process! Research your favourite artists, explore the local art scene and figure out your preferences.
Once you have chosen your beautiful art pieces, you can decide where to place them. Incorporate them into your bedroom, your living room, your dining room or even your bathroom. You can even use them in a corridor or hallway to breathe personality and life into a space.
Whether you're a foodie, have to have a cup of coffee every morning or just enjoy warming up take-aways, you spend a lot of time in your kitchen. It should be a bright, funky and inspirational place that makes you feel like whipping up a gourmet cake just looking at it.
Which is why we suggest that you give your kitchen cabinets a touch of paint, because there is nothing more drab and dreary than a tired kitchen.
In this impressive design by Claudia Albertini & Chris Silveira Architects, they've gone for very bold colours in their kitchen—red and black. If you have very neutral colours in the rest of your home, this can work fantastically, really adding personality and modern style to the environment. And it's a great weekend project! Buy some paint, roll up your sleeves and get to work.
Tip: Double check with your landlords that they are happy for you to go ahead and repaint rooms in the home, just in case.
Lighting creates ambiance and romance in a space, which is why you need to invest in some fantastic lighting to make your home feel like your little cocoon. Look at how BRICKS Studio have created this cozy little space by including little lamps across the space.
If you're on a tight budget, you can also opt for candles. Place them in lanterns or in wine bottles to create a lovely soft glow throughout your home. Just remember to blow them out before you go to sleep!
Nothing makes a space more personal than memories and items that remind you of happy times, fun outings and your loved ones.
This is why it's so important to feature family photos throughout your home, whether on the wall, on tables or shelves or as screen savers on all of your digital devices. Put a whole lot of your favourite photographs together on a memory stick and take it to your nearest photo lab to be printed out. Then have fun picking out funky frames to put them in.
It's also important to remember that your wall shelves don't only need to have books on them. Use them to feature little ornaments or personal memorabilia like trophies or awards so that you don't feel like you've lost your identity, even though you're in a new home. Being surrounded by all of these things will make for a very happy (and funky) home.
Flowers and plants add a beautiful touch of decor to any space—and it's natural and cheap!
Vases of flowers, shrubs and pot plants can all enhance a space so be sure to invest in them. Getting to know what plants and flowers work for inside and outside is also a great lesson, which will prepare you when it comes time to garden in your very own home one day!
Visit your local nursery and stock up. Ask questions and make sure that you invest in the right plants and flowers—ones that will suit your tastes and last for a long time.
Tip: Put a vase of fresh lavender in the bathroom to make your home smell delicious!
