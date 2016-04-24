Great easy ways to make your rented apartment feel like home

The first thing to do to truly make a home your own is to make it feel homely. You can do this by putting up some beautiful curtains, roman binds or sheer curtains.

The great thing about this is that no matter what the style of the windows or the room, you can use the curtains or blinds to transform the room into your own trendy haven. The best part? It's all about your preference!

If you like your rooms to be very light, opt for sheer curtains that will allow sunshine and a little breeze to filter into the space—ideal for living room spaces. For rooms that need to be darker at night, like the bedroom, opt for roman blinds or thick curtains.

Choose colours that complement the walls of the room. If the walls are very neutral, you can go for very bright or patterned curtains. If the walls are bright, opt for very neutral colours and blinds. Have fun!

