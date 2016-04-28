An Unimagineable Seaside Home

Today we head to the Spanish island of Ibiza—a place where the year round sun, parties and Mediterranean vibe are infectious. The stunning view of the turquoise blue ocean is always in sight and is often a getaway for stars and Hollywood actors alike.

While this home is situated at the seaside, its simplicity and neutral colours are the key elements in the design! The fantastic modern villa is so elegant and stylish and was designed by the excellent Russian architect Alexander Zhydkov! It's a concept home that is so chic in its design that is seems almost dreamy! Let's explore a little more!