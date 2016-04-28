An Unimagineable Seaside Home

Today we head to the Spanish island of Ibiza—a place where the year round sun, parties and Mediterranean vibe are infectious. The stunning view of the turquoise blue ocean is always in sight and is often a getaway for stars and Hollywood actors alike.
While this home is situated at the seaside, its simplicity and neutral colours are the key elements in the design! The fantastic modern villa is so elegant and stylish and was designed by the excellent Russian architect Alexander Zhydkov! It's a concept home that is so chic in its design that is seems almost dreamy! Let's explore a little more!
From our first glance at this beautiful modern home we can just admire the seaside in all its majestic splendour. The side view of the house shows off straight lines and geometrics needed for a home built into a slope.
The villa seems to be at quite a lofty height too, making panoramic views part of the perfection. Imagine waking up every day to the stunning sight of the ocean just below your window… now that would be pretty awesome, don't you think? A home with a view is everyone's version of paradise, right?
The exterior style of this home is so effortlessly minimalist. The infinity swimming pool creates a feeling that the ocean is an extension of the pool. The large and inviting deck area allows for a life of leisure in the idyllic location of the Mediterranean Riviera.
The top half of this elegant villa is outstanding and the innovative design seems to engulf the glass cube living space. The home is modern and certainly inspirational from the large and inviting trees in the background to the rock face for that mountain authenticity.
Here we admire the villa from a different view, the swimming pool is absolutely gorgeous. The large windows of the home allow for maximum exposure to sunlight, while the home itself has a sense of grandeur and style. The first floor of the home is the social zone, where a comfortable terrace… great for entertaining and the sensational swimming pool is located.
The second floor of the elegant and luxurious modern villa is where the private quarters of the home is situated as well as the bathrooms and dressing rooms. This fantastic 3D-visualisation of this modern home is only a taste of what it will look like in reality.
The living room of this grand and luxurious seaside villa has an amazing amount of natural sunlight and ventilation adding comfort to the chic style. The space has been decorated in light shades creating a neutral tone that is stylish and modern.
The space has a cosy and welcoming charm that adds to the inviting interior atmosphere. Just enjoy the view of the ocean from one of the large windows that creates a picturesque feature that changes throughout the day. Bright lights and a light enhancing colour scheme, so fabulous.
Here we see the comfortable L-shaped sofa that provides maximum relaxation in this living room space. The decor is uncluttered and simple and almost reminiscent of the colours experienced at the seaside, from the white sandy beaches to the grey and brown of the rocks.
The interior of this home definitely reflects the strong exterior of the ocean and the structure. While we also catch a glimpse of the welcoming rock that has been incorporated into the design at the back of the home. The ground floor houses the kitchen, dining room and guest bathroom, making this home so fascinating.
One of the main features of this luxurious villa is the aspect of privacy. The homeowners value privacy from the side of the road and while the home seems to be rather open with a front garden area welcoming guests instead of a fence, the residents want to enjoy the panoramic views without hiding behind a tall wall.
Just around the corner is the beautiful terrace and seaside view of this stunning home, while the overall front of the home has an almost hidden personality. This home is absolutely amazing from all angles, The Fantastic Futuristic Home, is however something else altogether.