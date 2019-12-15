The bespoke designer furniture of CKW Lifestyle

Seasoned interior design firm CKW Lifestyle, located in Johannesburg, is so much more than your average little studio focused on pretty wallpaper and scatter cushions. Since being founded by its head designer Craig K. Whitehead (who brought over 25 years’ experience to the table), the company has evolved to become a giant in the industry when it comes to transforming spaces and providing first-rate results.
One of the most exciting ways in which CKW Lifestyle has branched out is via the CKW Lifestyle Collection. This is a bespoke line of designer upholstery and furniture collected and influenced by work that spans over two decades of involvement and contribution to the design and decorating industries, ensuring that extra unique touch for clients’ projects.
Let’s find out more…
The CKW Lifestyle Collection was launched in 2016. In order to rival the quality from great international brands, CKW Lifestyle is very committed to ensure the firm continues to deliver bespoke pieces perfectly customised to suit every project and client’s unique needs.
But how are these unique designer pieces produced? That is thanks to CKW Lifestyle’s affiliation with two major manufacturers that help to create every furniture piece according to full specifications. With CKW Lifestyle’s continued commitment to excellence, as well as its professional relationship with some of the best professionals in the business, the finest creations are guaranteed!
This means that purchasing a CKW piece is more than simply acquiring a table, chair or sofa – it means you are investing in something exceptional that can last for numerous generations and add great taste and timeless quality to your interiors.
Every furniture piece that forms part of CKW has been inspired and influenced by the design and decorating industries of Southern Africa and overseas. Customised to suit the relevant project, every piece is tailor made alongside top industry suppliers and manufacturers. The result? A work of art ready for showcase!
Quality assurance plays a major role in the day-to-day operations of CKW Lifestyle. That is why every stage of the manufacturing- and design process is carefully monitored, regardless of whether it’s a CKW side table, dining chair, or plush sofa. This ensures top-notch quality that can last for years to come.
Top-notch fabrics are crucial for the prime furniture pieces designed by CKW Lifestyle. Thus, fabrics from all main fabric houses and wholesalers (both locally and internationally) are supplied. These fabrics are then perfectly cut from carefully drafted patterns before being stitched together to the precise size and allowance.
Superior wood and timber are used to assemble the furniture frames and transform them into some of the finest, strongest, and most durable pieces possible. For the padding, springing and upholstering of every piece, master craftsmen who are 100% dedicated to their craft are employed.
The final step before dispatching the prized furniture piece to its new location? A rigorous process of analysing, reviewing, and quality checking before being formally presented to the client. This process aids in CKW Lifestyle’s continues commitment to prime quality and first-grade luxury.
Want to indulge in an in-depth look at one of these professionals’ projects? Let’s discover The brilliantly renovated Bedfordview Villa by CKW Lifestyle Associates together!