Flaunt That Alcove Space

An alcove space, that small weird area with some protruding side-walls, can present a tricky area in your home. As it is definitely too small to function as a stand-alone room (good luck turning that alcove into a guest bathroom!), most homeowners view this funky little zone as a head scratcher.

Enter homify, where we always love a challenge as a chance to showcase our ideas for style and our love for aesthetics. Stop viewing that alcove in your home as a problem and start seeing as an attractive focal point that can enhance your room’s character – if carefully planned and executed.

Depending on its size and structure, that tricky space can be used to your advantage, and can house anything from a single piece of furniture to a whole range of small décor items.

But what exactly are our options? Let’s take a look!