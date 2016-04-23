Simple and Stylish: The Modern Home

Argentinian-based architects, Rivero.Rolny, have minimalist style down to a fine art, with this impressive project, nicknamed Vivienda RA.
Today we are going to take you on a tour of the simple life, showing you how a small space doesn't necessarily mean compromising on comfort, modern style and cutting-edge trend. In fact, the two can go hand in hand.
In a time of sustainability, where design is increasingly becoming more environmentally conscious, this is the type of architecture we should be looking to for inspiration.
As Nathan W. Morris said, “Edit your life frequently and ruthlessly. It's your masterpiece after all.”
“I am a minimalist. I like saying the most with the least.” ― Bob Newhart
From this image, we can see that the home is one-storey and in the shape of a long, narrow rectangle. The designers have opted for very simple and neutral colours—grey and white—and have used simple materials—glass and wood. This it the epitome of minimalism.
But what is minimalism?
Minimalism was a movement that began in the 1950s where art, painting and sculpture began to take on very simple and massive forms. Its point is simplicity and spareness, where only the functional is utilised.
Don't you love how simple this exterior is?
“My goal is no longer to get more done, but rather to have less to do.” ― Francine Jay, Miss Minimalist: Inspiration to Downsize, Declutter, and Simplify
Minimalist is incredibly functional and, of course, incredibly trendy.
Look at the fantastic exterior blinds, for example, which roll all the way down to cover the large glass sliding doors and windows. This is a wonderful feature, providing shade and privacy to the home when ever it is needed.
Tip: Include these types of blinds on a patio area, sheltering it from the wind, rain or sun when you want to entertain. Make sure that they are durable as well so that they last a long time in all types of weather conditions. Neutral colours such as white, beige or cream or fantastic for these types of blinds.
“Why the obsession with worldly possessions ? When it's your time to go, they have to stay behind, so pack light.” ― Alex Morritt, Impromptu Scribe
If we move inside to the kitchen, we can see how sleek and smart the design is—a real modern masterpiece!
There is a smart black slab, which makes up the kitchen island, working beautifully with the crisp white walls and silver appliances. This creates a very hygienic looking kitchen!
The floors are our best part, however, as they add a sense of industrial chic to the space. They are a plain, grey cement material, which is easy to clean and works well in just about any room.
Also have a look through these kitchen accessory must-haves!
“The first step in crafting the life you want is to get rid of everything you don't.” ― Joshua Becker
If we move into the living room, the first impression that we get is that it is very simple. A burnt orange armchair works with the very neutral wooden coffee table and white book shelf. The designers have included little touches of artwork in the form of paintings and pot plants, which adds a splash of colour to the space. This is a great tip—remember that your bookshelf doesn't just have to just house a bunch of books. You can also use it to display photographs, ornaments or sculptures.
What you'll also notice about this space is that it is jam-packed with natural light! Large glass windows and doors allow light to stream into the space, which is a wonderful example of how modern design works. It completely utilises the environment, allowing natural light to warm up and light this space. You'd save tons on your electricity bill.
Have a look through these homify living room products for decor ideas for your own living room.
Also read these tips on How to keep my house warm without heating.
“Owning less is better than organizing more.” ― Joshua Becker, Clutterfree with Kids
Our last stop is at the little office space, that has been placed in the open plan living room. The desk looks out the large glass windows, allowing for beautiful and inspiring views all day long, making work from home easy and refreshing.
The designers have gone for a very simple desk and chair—a great tip if you have a small space. You don't want heavy furniture and chunky designs to make a space feel incredibly small. This light furniture is perfect!
White and wood are also great colours, keeping the furniture very neutral. Place a big vase of colourful flowers on the desk for a bit of character and natural decor style!