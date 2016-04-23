Simple and Stylish: The Modern Home

Argentinian-based architects, Rivero.Rolny, have minimalist style down to a fine art, with this impressive project, nicknamed Vivienda RA.

Today we are going to take you on a tour of the simple life, showing you how a small space doesn't necessarily mean compromising on comfort, modern style and cutting-edge trend. In fact, the two can go hand in hand.

In a time of sustainability, where design is increasingly becoming more environmentally conscious, this is the type of architecture we should be looking to for inspiration.

As Nathan W. Morris said, “Edit your life frequently and ruthlessly. It's your masterpiece after all.”