The modern Parkview home renovation

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Renovation of a Parkview home , CS DESIGN CS DESIGN Modern living room
Since being established back in 1991, CS Design has swiftly evolved to become one of South Africa’s busiest and experienced interior design companies. Located in Sandton, Johannesburg, CS Design has built up quite the impressive portfolio detailing many residential, hospitality, retail, and office projects across Southern Africa, UK, and even New York. And even though interior design is the main focus of the company’s daily operations, it also offers a variety of other equally appealing services to clients such as 3D rendering of plans, mood boards and presentations, custom furniture designs, renovations, consultations, and workshops. 

The CS Design project we’ll be taking a closer look at today is the renovation of a Parkview home in Johannesburg.  

Let’s get inspired!   

More light and space

Living room CS DESIGN Modern living room Custom sofas Custom TV unit
Living room

The existing property used to be a grand old Parkview home, yet needed a modern refurbishment to give it some 21st century functionality and splendour. In fact, the client’s brief stated that the house needed more light and that the kitchen, which was located at the back of the house, had to become part of the living area and spacious outdoor patio and adjoining pool area. 

After the experts did their thing, this is what the new family TV room looks like (which used to be the old dining area): a spacious, open, double-volume socialising zone that’s easily accessible from all areas of the home. 


A brand-new staircase

Staircase refurb CS DESIGN Stairs Staircase Custom furniture
Staircase refurb

We all know that, when designed correctly, staircases have the ability to be both functional and part of the décor. And this refurbished beauty is the perfect example of a staircase done stylishly! 

Sanded down and re-stained, it beautifully complements the rest of the interiors' neutral colour palette, yet doesn't fade into the background at all!


The revamped kitchen

Kitchen remodeling CS DESIGN Built-in kitchens MDF Blue Kitchen design Kitchen revamp
Kitchen remodeling

What used to be a gloomy corner separated from the rest of the house has become a light-filled, wonderfully open socialising hub. Some of the expert touches include: repainted walls to flaunt a subtle-and-modern grey; altered windows to present a whiter (and, thus, softer) look; and Mediterranean-inspired tiles to introduce a fresh batch of character, charm, and pattern into the cooking zone. 


The soothing master bedroom

Master Bedroom refurb CS DESIGN Classic style bedroom Master Bedroom Refurb
Master Bedroom refurb

Flaunting quite the regal look, the master bedroom has been treated to new wallpaper, flooring, and a fresh coat of paint for the walls. Notice how the sleeping zone gracefully flows into the adjoining bathroom – and if some privacy is needed, those wonderful country-like wooden doors can simply glide close. 


The fresh outdoor space

Refurbished patio furniture CS DESIGN Patios Wood White
Refurbished patio furniture

Sufficient space (and style) for outdoor socialising is a must here in South Africa. Fortunately, the professionals in charge of this project knew exactly how to achieve this by repainting and reupholstering the furniture with outdoor fabrics, and adding the exterior washable rug to give the patio some modern glamour. 

Let’s sneak a peek at some more ‘after’ photos of this Parkview renovation, shall we?

Patio revamp CS DESIGN Patios Grey Patio revamp
Patio revamp

Revamped TV room CS DESIGN Modern living room Blue Living room Custom furniture interior design
Revamped TV room

Revamped master bathroom CS DESIGN Modern bathroom Black Bathroom revamp bathroom design
Revamped master bathroom

Renovation of a Parkview home , CS DESIGN CS DESIGN Modern kitchen Portuguese tiles Kitchen design
Renovation of a Parkview home

Kitchen revamp CS DESIGN Built-in kitchens MDF White Kitchen revamp Kitchen design
Kitchen revamp

Repainting the exterior CS DESIGN Classic style houses Grey
Repainting the exterior

Repaint exterior CS DESIGN Modern houses Grey
Repaint exterior

Can you see yourself living (and socialising) in this renovated Parktown home?

