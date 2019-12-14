The modern Parkview home renovation

Since being established back in 1991, CS Design has swiftly evolved to become one of South Africa’s busiest and experienced interior design companies. Located in Sandton, Johannesburg, CS Design has built up quite the impressive portfolio detailing many residential, hospitality, retail, and office projects across Southern Africa, UK, and even New York. And even though interior design is the main focus of the company’s daily operations, it also offers a variety of other equally appealing services to clients such as 3D rendering of plans, mood boards and presentations, custom furniture designs, renovations, consultations, and workshops.
The CS Design project we’ll be taking a closer look at today is the renovation of a Parkview home in Johannesburg.
Let’s get inspired!
The existing property used to be a grand old Parkview home, yet needed a modern refurbishment to give it some 21st century functionality and splendour. In fact, the client’s brief stated that the house needed more light and that the kitchen, which was located at the back of the house, had to become part of the living area and spacious outdoor patio and adjoining pool area.
After the experts did their thing, this is what the new family TV room looks like (which used to be the old dining area): a spacious, open, double-volume socialising zone that’s easily accessible from all areas of the home.
We all know that, when designed correctly, staircases have the ability to be both functional and part of the décor. And this refurbished beauty is the perfect example of a staircase done stylishly!
Sanded down and re-stained, it beautifully complements the rest of the interiors' neutral colour palette, yet doesn't fade into the background at all!
What used to be a gloomy corner separated from the rest of the house has become a light-filled, wonderfully open socialising hub. Some of the expert touches include: repainted walls to flaunt a subtle-and-modern grey; altered windows to present a whiter (and, thus, softer) look; and Mediterranean-inspired tiles to introduce a fresh batch of character, charm, and pattern into the cooking zone.
Flaunting quite the regal look, the master bedroom has been treated to new wallpaper, flooring, and a fresh coat of paint for the walls. Notice how the sleeping zone gracefully flows into the adjoining bathroom – and if some privacy is needed, those wonderful country-like wooden doors can simply glide close.
Sufficient space (and style) for outdoor socialising is a must here in South Africa. Fortunately, the professionals in charge of this project knew exactly how to achieve this by repainting and reupholstering the furniture with outdoor fabrics, and adding the exterior washable rug to give the patio some modern glamour.
Let’s sneak a peek at some more ‘after’ photos of this Parkview renovation, shall we?
