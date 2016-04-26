​Before And After: The Portuguese Holiday Home

Known as having some of the hottest weather in Europe, Portugal is a prime destination for tourists worldwide. Thus, wouldn’t it make sense to have a cool holiday home in this fantastic country?
We think so too – but what if that holiday home is in need of some serious upkeep and TLC? Then we bring architectural firm VARQ. into the mix, trusting them with this 45-square metre home that, unfortunately, had no major appeal to speak of.
But that was before our experts seized the opportunity to make this creation a striking diamond. Fast-forward to some clever thinking, creative planning, and hard work, and the end result is one ultra stylish retreat that is the epitome of chic weekend getaways.
A dull facade, with an outdated look and materials that just don’t mix. That is the state of the house before our experts started their magic.
Although we must admit that the house does present some promise, and luckily our architects saw it as well!
First things first: getting rid of that outdated tile and replacing it with some dusty grey gravel. To complete that modern picture, our designers placed some striking stepping stones that lead to the front door.
It is clear that the transformation has turned this house into a minimalist-style layout, with clean and spacious designs being the order of the day.
The material of choice for this beautification? Travertine, a natural stone from the limestone family. A cool cream tone was used in both the exterior- and interior spaces, creating a neat flow that links up the two areas, and also beautifully cools down this holiday home.
Once inside, we can see how the old blends in with the new. In-between the kitchen (which marks the end of the pre-existing house) and the living room stands the doorframe in a delightful and remarkable stone. This marks the threshold from old into new.
Above we can see the tranquil palette that was chosen for the interiors: whites, greys and creams, conjuring up spaces and surfaces that are quiet and serene.
Open plan works a treat, but sometimes we need a little something to distinguish two rooms from one another, like, for example, the living room and the hallway, as shown here.
What did our professionals opt for? A wall with a built-in fireplace that is coated in a clean and tranquil marble, what else? That marble coating flaunts a delectable style that fits in most impressively with the new interiors, and the two-way fireplace ensures that each area adjacent to it is warmed up fantastically come winter time.
One of the new additions to the house is an inner courtyard, with a surrounding wall providing sufficient privacy for the owners. Linking the courtyard with the interiors is glass sliding doors, with both spaces decked out in the same off-white tones and cool surfaces.
We enter the heart of the home, and the interior palette takes a slight turn to the dark side – but only slightly!
The wall that houses the appliances is decked out in a darker grey, making it the focal point of this space. But not to worry, as a healthy helping of natural light comes flooding in through the windows, illuminating every surface to perfection.
In clear contrast to those delicious dark tones is the timber of the furniture, a sandy shade that reminds us of a cloudy day on the beach when a cloudburst is mere minutes away.
Between the kitchen and living room is a spaced dedicated to the bookworm of the house. Although it is primarily a generous-sized window that brings in some lush green tones from the garden, this niche setting also serves as a comfy seating spot where we can lose ourselves in a good page-turner.
Notice that exquisite timber serving as the window frame. One quick look and you’ll be forgiven for thinking it’s a striking landscape painting hung against the wall!
