​Before And After: The Portuguese Holiday Home

Known as having some of the hottest weather in Europe, Portugal is a prime destination for tourists worldwide. Thus, wouldn’t it make sense to have a cool holiday home in this fantastic country?

We think so too – but what if that holiday home is in need of some serious upkeep and TLC? Then we bring architectural firm VARQ. into the mix, trusting them with this 45-square metre home that, unfortunately, had no major appeal to speak of.

But that was before our experts seized the opportunity to make this creation a striking diamond. Fast-forward to some clever thinking, creative planning, and hard work, and the end result is one ultra stylish retreat that is the epitome of chic weekend getaways.