6 contemporary home trends by Dessiner Interior Architectural

Trend and time are both fleeting, yet if you have the means to indulge a little and treat your interiors to some “hot” looks, then why not? That is the attitude we want to adopt today, particularly as we’ll be taking a look at some prime project pieces by Dessiner Interior Architectural that perfectly capture 6 interior design trends that have become huge lately.

But before we get to those, a little bit more about the professionals in charge!

Dessiner Interior Architectural is a seasoned interior design firm in Pretoria driven by a passion for design, top-notch results, and satisfying its ever-growing list of clients. Offering a variety of services (such as interior design and decorating, space planning, and even furniture selection), the company has grown into one of the most trusted and experienced interior design giants in South Africa.

Let’s get inspired by some of their works.