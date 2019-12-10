The serene style of Metaphor Design

Our source of design inspiration for today comes from Metaphor Design. Located in Johannesburg, Metaphor Design is an interior design firm that brings a wealth of experience, talent, and creativity to every project. Since the company was established back in 2012 (by Lane Reeves), it has gone on to wow an ever-growing list of clients who sought out top-notch results for their homes via bespoke furnishings, layouts, hard finishes, décor and accessories.

Today, we take a look back at some of Metaphor Design’s completed projects that induce a sense of tranquillity and calmness – quite the achievement in today’s fast-paced world.

Let’s get serene while also being inspired by some modern style!