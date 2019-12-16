The high-class home (in progress) by Spegash Interiors

As one of South Africa’s most seasoned interior design firms, Spegash Interiors boasts a growing portfolio showcasing numerous projects in the commercial, residential, and retail industries. Located in Johannesburg, Spegash Interiors presents an array of services to its growing list of clientele, from colour- and fabric coordination and finalising design plans to project management and electrical layout / consultation.

Today we take a sneak peek at a project that’s still work in progress. Situated in Lusaka, the project is currently still in its early design stages, yet it’s clear from the 3D renderings that this is quickly shaping up to become a first-rate, super deluxe residence…