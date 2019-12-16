Your browser is out-of-date.

The high-class home (in progress) by Spegash Interiors

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Modern House, Lusaka, Zambia, Spegash Interiors Spegash Interiors Modern dining room
As one of South Africa’s most seasoned interior design firms, Spegash Interiors boasts a growing portfolio showcasing numerous projects in the commercial, residential, and retail industries. Located in Johannesburg, Spegash Interiors presents an array of services to its growing list of clientele, from colour- and fabric coordination and finalising design plans to project management and electrical layout / consultation. 

Today we take a sneak peek at a project that’s still work in progress. Situated in Lusaka,  the project is currently still in its early design stages, yet it’s clear from the 3D renderings that this is quickly shaping up to become a first-rate, super deluxe residence…

The entrance hall

Lobby Area, Entrance Hall Spegash Interiors Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Entryways are usually one of the trickier areas in terms of interior design, due to their small size and complicated layouts. However, this super unique one is quite the exception due to its sheer size, collection of high-class materials, and deluxe touches.

Our favourite piece here? It's a tough decision, yet we'll have to go with the lush vertical garden ensuring such a lavish (and fresh) touch which perfectly complements the curvy staircase. 


The foyer

Foyer Spegash Interiors Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
En route to the lavish entrance hall is the foyer which is smaller in size, yet by no means less interesting in design. Neutral tones ensure a clean and calm look, while a delicate dose of patterns and textures are included for visual interest. And just look at that credenza with its unique 'stacked' look!

The formal lounge

Formal Lounge Spegash Interiors Modern living room
Entertaining guests? Getting lost in a good book? No matter the activity, this formal lounge with its comfy (yet super elegant) seating options will do!

Notice how the contemporary style comes through in the more curved pieces as opposed to the modern design's super linear touches.

The dining room

Dining Room Spegash Interiors Modern dining room
The curves are back, yet this time they flaunt a much more look-at-me ambience in the spacious dining room. Golden finishes bring a firm dose of glamour to the room while bits and pieces of natural colours (especially that delicious forest green) contrast creatively with the earthy / neutral colour scheme.

Our favourite touch here? Most definitely that timeless lighting pendant dangling above the elongated dining table—what a conversation starter! 


The guest toilet

Guest Toilet Spegash Interiors Modern bathroom
When nature calls, guests can retreat to this water closet. And here's another stylish reminder that even the most private and hidden areas in a home can still be treated to elegance galore.

Let’s indulge in a few more images of this project’s proposed design…

Study Spegash Interiors Study/office
Entrance Spegash Interiors Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Formal Lounge Spegash Interiors Modern living room
Expect a more in-depth update on this luxurious project very very soon!

It’s not the size that counts, but rather what you do with it… That is clear with these 8 beautiful houses that prove small can be stylish


The bespoke designer furniture of CKW Lifestyle
Promising? A must-have design? What are your thoughts on this project’s early look?

